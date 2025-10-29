Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026: Logo, Jersey Unveiled For UCI Event

The Pune district administration has begun preparations for the successful hosting of the 'Pune Grand Challenge Tour', an international cycling event scheduled to be held from January 19 to 23, 2026, a release said.

Official Launch and Unveiling

On Wednesday, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who announced the event, the authorities unveiled the logo, jersey, and mascot of the competition during a press conference organised jointly by the Cycling Federation of India, the Asian Cycling Confederation, and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Race Details and Coordination

Addressing the media, District Collector Jitendra Dudi said that the administration is coordinating with the Cycling Federation of India, UCI, and other related bodies to ensure smooth conduct of the international race.

The competition will cover a total distance of 437 kilometres, passing through around 250 villages across nine talukas of Pune district, including areas under Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations. The event will be held in four stages, each spanning about 100 kilometres.

International Recognition and Participation

The Pune Grand Challenge Tour received international recognition on September 26, 2025, and was officially included in the UCI Cycling Calendar on October 5, 2025. Invitations have been sent to 210 international cycling federations, and so far, teams from 25 countries have expressed their intent to participate.

In the UCI 2.2 category, a maximum of 24 teams, each with 4 riders, will compete, bringing the total number of cyclists to 176. A national-level cycling event will be held on December 28 to review preparations ahead of the international tour.

Multi-Agency Coordination and Sponsorship

Multiple government agencies, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, PMRDA, City and Rural Police, Public Works Department, Health, and Sports Departments, are working in coordination to facilitate the event. Committees have been formed for various aspects of the organisation, while leading corporates such as Bajaj Auto, Serum Institute, Chitale Group, and Panchshil Group have extended sponsorship support.

Vision for Pune's Global Profile

Highlighting the broader purpose of the event, Dudi said, "The competition aims to promote cycling as a sustainable mode of transport, encourage a healthy lifestyle, upgrade infrastructure, and project Pune as a tourism-friendly destination on the global map." He added that the Pune Grand Challenge Tour will not only promote sports and fitness but also position the Pune district prominently on the world stage.

