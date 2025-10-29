Chandigarh To Host 'Padayatra' For Sardar Patel's 150Th Anniversary

The Department of Sports, Chandigarh Administration, in collaboration with My Bharat Kendra, Chandigarh, is organising a State-level 'Padayatra' on October 31, 2025, to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India and a visionary nation builder, an official press release said.

Chandigarh to Host 8 km Unity March

According to the release, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. The 8 km Unity March will commence from Sukhna Lake at 6:30 am, proceed via Uttar Marg, Jan Marg, Vigyan Marg, and culminate back at Sukhna Lake. The event aims to celebrate the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat', promoting unity, self-reliance, and national pride. The march also carries a social message of building a healthier and drug-free India while encouraging citizens to embrace the ideals of Swadeshi and self-dependence.

As per the release, all citizens are invited to participate and experience the life, vision, and enduring legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel through discussions organised as part of the event. Our collective participation will be a true tribute to the spirit of a united and self-reliant India, the release said.

PM Modi Urges Participation, Hails Sardar Patel's Legacy

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon citizens to participate in the 'Run for Unity' on October 31 and celebrate the spirit of togetherness, honouring the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Join the Run for Unity on 31st October and celebrate the spirit of togetherness! Let's honour Sardar Patel's vision of a united India."

Earkier, in the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Union Home Minister, describing him as one of the greatest "luminaries" of modern times, saying that the latter made unparalleled efforts for the nation's unity and integrity. Speaking on the 127th episode of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Sardar Patel was one of the nation's greatest figures in modern times. His towering personality embodied many qualities. He was an exceptionally bright student, excelling in his studies both in India and Britain. He also became one of the most successful lawyers of his time."

Architect of a United India

Sardar Patel was the architect of a united India. When the country was gaining independence, the British conspired to divide India into several parts. Their aim was to ensure that India would never be united. But with his remarkable vision and strong will, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel strengthened national unity by merging 563 princely states into the Republic of India. (ANI)

