Trump's 'Operation Sindoor' Claim Sparks Row Opposition Hits Out

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again claimed that he intervened to stop a potential war between India and Pakistan following India's Operation Sindoor. His remarks, made during a keynote address in South Korea, sparked strong reactions from the Opposition, which accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of staying silent on Trump's repeated assertions.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump claimed that his mediation had prevented hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations earlier this year. He said, "I'm doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he's a Field Marshal? He's a great fighter. And I know them all. I'm reading that seven planes were shot down. These are two nuclear nations. And they're really going at it".

While describing his role, Trump added that he used trade negotiations to pressure India into halting its military operation. "And I called Prime Minister Modi and said, 'We can't make a trade deal with you.' 'No, no, we must make a trade deal.' I said, 'No, we can't. You're starting a war with Pakistan. We're not going to do it.' And then I called Pakistan and said, 'We're not going to do trade with you because you're fighting with India.' They said, 'No, no, you should let us fight.' They both said that. They're strong people. Prime Minister Modi is the nicest-looking guy. He looks like you'd like to have your father, but he's a killer. He's tough as hell. 'No, we will fight,' [PM Modi said]. I said, 'Whoa, this is the same man that I know".

Background: Operation Sindoor and Previous Claims

Trump also described PM Modi praising him as a "nicest-looking guy" and "fatherly figure," but also calling him "tough as hell" and a "killer." The US President suggested that his tough trade stance with India gave him the leverage to convince PM Modi to stop Operation Sindoor. This is not the first time Trump has made such claims. He has repeatedly said he brokered peace between India and Pakistan, but Indian officials have previously dismissed the claim. Trump's latest remarks refer to India's Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes carried out in May this year on nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation came in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. Following the operation, Pakistan had carried out limited aerial retaliation, leading to heightened tension along the border. According to Trump, this was the moment when his "intervention" helped prevent a wider escalation.

Opposition Slams PM Modi's Silence

Trump's fresh claim drew sharp criticism from the Opposition in India. Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi on X, urging him to respond to Trump's claim that he brokered a peace deal between India and Pakistan, which subsequently led to the end of Operation Sindoor. Taking to X, Gandhi claimed that Trump is repeatedly insulting PM Modi. "Trump is insulting Modi in country after country. Latest is South Korea. Repeated that he used trade to frighten Modi into stopping Operation Sindoor. Said 7 planes were shot down. Don't be scared Modi ji, find the courage to respond," Rahul Gandhi wrote. The Opposition has accused the government of failing to defend India's sovereignty and national image when foreign leaders make such remarks.

Congress Accuses Government of Caving to US Pressure

Earlier today, Congress Party's General Secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, alleged that the US President is "putting pressure" on PM Modi. "It is exposed that he (Donald Trump) has put pressure on India for a trade agreement. When there was a debate in the parliament, we demanded a discussion on this, but the PM said nothing. He is going for campaigns, but what President Trump is saying, he is not taking the country into confidence... For national interest, we are raising these questions," Jairam Ramesh told ANI. In another post on X, Ramesh accused PM Modi of remaining silent even as Trump continued to repeat his claims. "This is President Trump addressing the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea just a few minutes ago. Much more detailed than before. 56th time that President Trump has spoken about the abrupt halt to Operation Sindoor. But the self-styled but now thoroughly shrunken and deeply exposed 56-inch chest is still quiet," Ramesh wrote, posting Trump's address.

India Rejects Third-Party Mediation Claim

While Opposition leaders have demanded a clarification from the Prime Minister, India's official position remains unchanged. New Delhi has consistently rejected any foreign mediation in bilateral issues with Pakistan. Officials have reiterated that the ceasefire and de-escalation following Operation Sindoor were achieved through direct communication between the Indian and Pakistani military leadership. However, India has repeatedly refuted Trump's version. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has maintained that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was achieved through established military communication channels between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, without any third-party involvement. India has also reiterated its long-standing policy that all issues with Pakistan are to be resolved bilaterally. As of now, the Indian government has not issued a fresh response to Trump's latest comments in South Korea.

