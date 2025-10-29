DK Shivakumar Slams BJP's Commitment To Bengaluru's Development

Shivakumar Questions BJP's Commitment to Bengaluru

Questioning the commitment of BJP leaders to Bengaluru city, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said today that they are not concerned with the development of the city.

Defends Tunnel Road Project

On Tejasvi Surya's opposition to the tunnel road project, speaking at the KPCC office, Shivakumar said, "Neither me nor Tejasvi Surya are technical experts on tunnel road. There is a team of technical experts who are in favour of the tunnel road project. We have no issues in making urban rail project as long as he gets funds from the Centre. He can take the help of Somanna, who is the Union Minister."

Asked if the tunnel road project would be dropped like the steel bridge project, he said, "We are doing our work. People are supporting our initiative and I am confident it will be implemented."

'Don't Waste Energy on CM Change Talk'

When asked about discussions about ministers on the change of CM, he said, "I would only appeal not to waste their precious energy by talking about unnecessary things."

Comments on Party Affairs, Funding Allegations

On whether Rahul Gandhi will be laying the foundation stone for Congress offices this month, Shivakumar replied, "I have requested time; the dates are not finalised yet. High command has asked for a report on which ministers, MLAs, MPs who have supported and not supported the Congress offices. We are preparing the report and we will submit it soon."

On Sriramulu's allegation that CM and DCM have given a gift of Rs 300 crore for Bihar election, he said, "Sriramulu has given money to Congress party and we are sending the same money for Bihar elections."

MLC Elections Update

Replying to questions on MLC elections, he said, "There are 5-6 aspirants for each of the seats. We will be finalising candidates in about 8-10 days. We will take the opinion of MLAs and district in charge ministers on this."

