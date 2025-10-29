PM Modi Thanks Singapore For PSA Mumbai Expansion At Maritime Week

Singapore Envoy Thanks PM Modi

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the launch of PSA Mumbai's Phase 2 Terminal Expansion during his address at the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai. He noted that Singapore is glad to be India's largest foreign investor In a post on X, Wong wrote, "A big thank you to PM @narendramodi for mentioning the launch of PSA Mumbai's Phase 2 Terminal Expansion today at the #IndiaMaritimeWeek2025! is glad to be India's largest foreign investor, including in port infrastructure."

In another post, he said Singapore is "proud to be a partner country and looks forward to partnering India as it further grows its maritime industry". In an X post, he wrote, "During the Leaders Conclave at @imw_gov,Hon. PM @narendramodi highlighted the largest single FDI in India's maritime sector by Singapore's @PSAIndia1. SG is proud to be a partner country for #IMW2025, & looks forward to partnering India as it further grows its maritime industry further!"

PM Modi Lauds Singapore's Record FDI

Speaking at the Maritime Leaders Conclave in Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi said Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has now become India's biggest container port. He credited this milestone to the largest-ever foreign direct investment (FDI) in India's port sector and expressed special thanks to Singapore for its partnership. He added that another major milestone has been achieved at JNPT, where Phase 2 of the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal has commenced. "This has doubled the terminal's handling capacity, making it India's largest container port", said the Prime Minister, emphasising that this was made possible due to the largest FDI in India's port infrastructure and expressed special gratitude to partners from Singapore for their contribution.

India's Maritime Sector Achieves New Milestones

PM Modi addressed the Maritime Leaders Conclave and chaired the Global Maritime CEO Forum, held as part of the India Maritime Week 2025. The event saw participation from over 85 countries, including CEOs of top global shipping companies, policymakers, and innovators. The Prime Minister noted that several major projects and investment agreements were announced at the conclave, reflecting global confidence in India's maritime capabilities.

Highlighting India's achievements in the shipping sector, PM Modi said that Vizhinjam Port, India's first deep-water international trans-shipment hub, is now operational. He also announced that major Indian ports handled their highest-ever cargo volumes in 2024-25. "In the 21st century, India's maritime sector is advancing with great speed and energy", emphasised the Prime Minister, highlighting that the year 2025 has been particularly significant for the sector and shared key achievements. He remarked that Vizhinjam Port, India's first deep-water international trans-shipment hub, is now operational, noting that the world's largest container vessel recently arrived at the port, marking a proud moment for every Indian. PM Modi further mentioned that Kandla Port has launched India's first megawatt-scale green hydrogen facility, while JNPT's Phase 2 expansion of the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal has doubled its handling capacity.

Global Maritime CEO Forum

The Global Maritime CEO Forum, the highlight of India Maritime Week 2025, brought together top global maritime leaders, investors, and international partners to discuss the future of shipping, green growth, and resilient supply chains. (ANI)

