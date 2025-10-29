4 Matches WWE Could Add To Saturday Night's Main Event XLI In Salt Lake City

Saturday Night's Main Event XLI could feature major surprises. Here are four possible matches WWE might add to the card.

The rivalry between Damian Priest and Aleister Black has escalated quickly. Their Last Man Standing clash ended with Black hurling a fireball into Priest's face before sending him through a pile of tables. That brutal finish left unfinished business, and Priest made sure to return the favor by costing Black the United States Championship against Ilja Dragunov. With tensions boiling over, a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation would allow both men to settle their score in the most chaotic way possible at Saturday Night's Main Event.

On RAW, Asuka and Kairi Sane made their intentions clear after blindsiding Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The Kabuki Warriors want the Women's Tag Team Championship, and their attack left little doubt about their next move. With the champions reeling, it seems inevitable that they'll be forced to defend their titles against the dangerous duo. A showdown in Salt Lake City would give the challengers the opportunity they've demanded, while Charlotte and Alexa would look to prove their reign is no fluke.

Ilja Dragunov shocked the WWE Universe when he returned from injury and dethroned Sami Zayn for the United States Championship on SmackDown. Since then, he has embraced the tradition of issuing weekly open challenges. Saturday Night's Main Event could host a special edition of this format, with Dragunov daring anyone to step up.

Possible challengers could come from RAW, such as Jimmy Uso, or even a returning Gunther. Another option could be Carmelo Hayes, who might seize the chance to make a statement. Despite the quick turnaround from his SmackDown defense, Dragunov has shown he thrives on pushing himself to the limit.

Shinsuke Nakamura has found himself in the crosshairs of Solo Sikoa and the MFTs. After teaming with Rey Fenix on SmackDown, Nakamura suffered defeat at their hands. The group struck again during his United States Championship match against Sami Zayn, leaving him laid out. With the animosity between Nakamura and the faction growing, a singles match against Solo Sikoa feels like the natural next step. The Japanese veteran's experience against the ruthless leader of the MFTs would provide a hard‐hitting battle for Saturday Night's Main Event.