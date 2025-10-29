Tie Up BJP Leaders If They Seek Parents' Birth Certificates For NRC, SIR: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee

MENAFN - Live Mint) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday urged people to confront and "tie up" local BJP leaders if they asked for their parents' birth certificates during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls or for NRC verification.

He made the remark after visiting the family of 57-year-old Pradeep Kar, who allegedly died by suicide at Panihati near here over fear of SIR and alleged NRC exercise.

Linking Kar's death directly to the SIR, Banerjee claimed that the anxiety created by the BJP and the Election Commission had driven the man to take the extreme step.

He accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of being responsible for the "climate of panic" and demanded criminal action.

"Kar died due to anxiety over NRC and SIR. An FIR should be filed against Shah and Kumar" he said, questioning whether the two would themselves be able to furnish the documents they sought from ordinary citizens.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee met the deceased's family along with MPs Partha Bhowmick and Nirmal Ghosh and youth leader Debraj Chakraborty.

TMC leaders said the handwritten note found near Kar's body reflected his fear of documentation requirements and looming exclusion.

Addressing supporters later, Banerjee escalated his attack on the BJP's demand for legacy papers. "Next time local BJP leaders come to your area, stop them and ask them to furnish their parents' certificates. Tie them to a tree or lamp post and tell them they won't be released until they produce their parents' and grandparents' documents," he said.

"We do not believe in violence. Don't hit them, just tie them up if they ask for your parents' birth certificates," he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of spreading fear and "weaponising NRC".

The BJP countered that the cause of Kar's death should be determined by investigators rather than political accusations. It insisted that SIR was a routine electoral revision exercise and accused the TMC of exploiting a tragedy for political mileage.

The incident has reignited Bengal's fierce citizenship debate, setting the stage for a high-voltage showdown between the BJP led state government and the BJP-led Centre in the run-up to the next electoral battle.