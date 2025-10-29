US To Reduce Forces On Europe's Eastern Flank Amid Shifting Priorities: 'Not Signal Of Lessened NATO Commitment'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Romania's defence ministry said on Wednesday, October 29, that the United States plans to reduce the number of troops present on Europe's eastern flank. This also includes the soldiers who were to be stationed at Romania's Mihail Kogalniceanu air base, the defence ministry said further.

The ministry said the move was anticipated in light of shifting US priorities. About 1,000 American troops will remain stationed in Romania. It added that between 1,000 and 1,200 personnel who rotated out a month ago will not be replaced.

In a statement, the Ministry of National Defence said,“The downsizing of the US forces is an effect of the new priorities of the presidential administration, announced in February. The decision also took into account the fact that NATO had strengthened its presence and activity on the Eastern Flank, which allows the United States to adjust its military posture in the region.”

“Approximately one thousand American soldiers will remain deployed on our national territory, contribute to the deterrence of any threats and will represent a guarantee of the US commitment to regional security.”

Also Read | Will military troops be paid during US government shutdown? Here's what Donald Trump ordered

The Trump administration had previously told Washington's European allies that the US would focus more on its own borders and the the Indo-Pacific region.

"The American decision is to stop the rotation in Europe of a brigade that had elements in several NATO countries," the defence ministry said.

Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu said at a news conference that the brigade includes troops stationed across Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia. He added that Romania's relations with Washington remain strong, with a“considerable” allied presence of about 3,500 NATO personnel, including US soldiers.

| US appeals court lets Trump send troops to Portland

“It is enough for our needs. The expectation of having entire foreign armies here to defend us is unrealistic. We will continue to invest in the Romanian army,” Mosteanu said.

Troop withdrawal not signal of lessened NATO commitment: US

The US military said the decision not to replace departing American troops in Romania was not“an American withdrawal from Europe or a signal of lessened commitment to NATO.”

Meanwhile, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has mentioned that the US shifting its focus had started under President Barack Obama.“The U.S. is concerned about competition with China, and Europe must guarantee its own defence,” he said.

Also Read | Qatar to have a foreign military base on US soil? Trump admin faces backlash, Pete Hegseth clarifies...

Despite worries on NATO's eastern flank about the potential scaling back of the U.S. presence in the region, at a time when Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine, Trump said in September that Washington could increase its troop presence in Poland.

(With agency inputs)