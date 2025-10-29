Qatar Airways Holidays Unveils Exclusive Travel Packages As Qatar Gears Up To Host FIFA Arab Cup 2025

MENAFN - Live Mint) Qatar Airways Holidays has launched tailored travel packages for the upcoming FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, featuring exclusive flight options and premium accommodation for fans attending the tournament.

Building on the success of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup 2023, Qatar is preparing to host yet another major football event – the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

Just as the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 draws closer, scheduled from December 1 to 18, the Qatar Airways Holidays has launched exclusive packages for all football enthusiasts.

The tournament will see 16 national teams from across the Arab world battle for regional glory. The event aims to once again showcase Qatar's growing reputation as a global sporting hub.

What do the travel packages include?

The travel packages feature round-trip international flights with Qatar Airways.

The packages also offer accommodation at 4- and 5-star hotels, suitable for solo travellers and families alike. These hotels are conveniently located near the tournament venues.

They also offer exclusive access to Category 1 and Category 2 tickets for selected matches.

Read, from the archives: What's inside your holiday package?

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can unlock added benefits when booking their FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 travel packages.

Club members will earn both Avios and Qpoints on their bookings and can also use the Cash + Avios option to pay with a mix of cash and miles.

How to purchase?

Go to the top of this page: and search for flights from your preferred city of departure to Doha. Make sure that your travel dates are between 1 and 18 December 2025.

Then choose your favourite hotel, and add your preferred match tickets in Category 1 or Category 2. Check out the match schedule to see when your team is playing.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, told TTW:“Through Qatar Airways Holidays, we look forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to be part of this unique celebration and experience all the amazing adventures Doha has to offer both in and out of the stadiums.”