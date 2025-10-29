Content Catalyst Launches Account Growth Suite To Drive Client Retention And Revenue Expansion

MENAFN - Pressat) New platform features empower the Account Managers responsible for nurturing client relationships with actionable insights and real-time analytics

Specialist provider of technology to research publishers and analyst firms, Content Catalyst, has launched its Account Growth Suite. This comprehensive set of features is designed to help Account Managers maximise client value and identify expansion opportunities through data-driven insights.

The Account Growth Suite introduces two powerful new capabilities that transform how teams manage and grow their client portfolios:

Account Growth Insights delivers weekly intelligence directly to Account Managers' inboxes, providing detailed analytics on platform engagement across their entire portfolio. The automated digest highlights key account activity and flags potential expansion opportunities, including instant alerts when users attempt to access content beyond their current license. This enables proactive, timely conversations about account growth.

My Accounts Hub serves as a centralised command centre for account intelligence, offering real-time analytics including activity trends, upsell leads, and monthly active user data for each account. The hub enables Account Managers to track user engagement patterns month-on-month, making it easier to identify accounts at risk of churn or primed for expansion.

"The Account Growth Suite represents a significant step forward in how our clients can manage and grow their accounts," said Edwin Bailey, COO at Content Catalyst. "By surfacing actionable intelligence automatically, we're enabling Account Managers to be more strategic and proactive in their client relationships, spotting opportunities and addressing concerns before they become critical."

The suite is designed to help organisations:

Reduce churn through early identification of declining engagement

Identify upsell opportunities based on actual usage patterns

Prioritize accounts with the highest growth potential

Make data-driven decisions about account strategy

Improve client satisfaction through proactive account management

The Account Growth Suite is now available to all Content Catalyst clients. Learn more about the platform at contentcatalyst

About Content Catalyst

Content Catalyst is the first-choice technology partner for ambitious analyst research firms. Using our technology, publishers of analyst reports and data can launch subscriber portals that maximize the value of their insights and drive revenues. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

Contact:

Gabriella Jeakins

...