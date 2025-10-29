Theo Walker Joins Cast Of 'Nosebleed' - A Darkly Seductive New Thriller Exploring Digital Identity And Desire.

MENAFN - Pressat) Theo Walker takes audiences inside a world where identity, obsession, and fantasy collide.

London, UK, October 31 2025 – Rising British actor and social media phenomenon Theo Walker has officially joined the cast of Nosebleed, a bold and unflinching new film from multi award-winning writer-director Gage Oxley.

Described as a“psycho-sexual thriller that blurs fantasy and reality,” Nosebleed peels back the layers of intimacy, performance, and control in an era defined by digital surveillance and self-curation. The film interrogates how our bodies, desires, and identities are consumed and distorted through screens, and what remains when the performance ends.

Walker, who gained recognition for his performances in the stage adaptation of Firebird and the acclaimed London revival of Kevin Elyot's Coming Clean, brings both emotional depth and a striking modernity to his role as Sebastian. With over 1.5 million followers across his social media platforms, Walker's influence represents a generation caught between authenticity and artifice - a theme that lies at the very heart of Nosebleed.

Theo Walker – Actor:

“Sebastian is such a layered character - there's so much beneath the surface, and understanding who he truly is takes real work. The film's exploration of gay shame within a culture driven by toxic masculinity really resonated with me. Nosebleed examines how our online personas can bleed into our real lives, and I'm thrilled to be a part of bringing that story to the screen.”

Gage Oxley – Writer/Director:

“Nosebleed examines the way online environments predispose us to think about lust, shame and control. It asks, through the lens of content moderation, what it's like to be both watcher and watched. I'm beyond excited to work with Theo, as he brings such humanity and emotional depth to Sebastian, grounding the story in something achingly honest.”

Nosebleed stars previously announced Adam Wadsworth (West End's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Stranger Things), and Colin Grafton (Dancing on Ice) alongside Walker, with cinematography by Matthew Bates (Electric Love for Netflix, Glaciers for BFI) and intimacy coordination by Eleanor Hodson (A Series of Light for Amazon Prime, Me and the Witch for Channel 4).

The film is produced by Oxygen Films CIC in association with the Emmy-nominated York Theatre Company with Tony Nominee Jim Head (Broadway's Romeo + Juliet, West End's Brokeback Mountain) serving as Executive Producer, and Jim Kierstead (Hadestown, Kinky Boots, The Inheritance) as Associate Producer.

Currently in development, Nosebleed is scheduled for production in 2026 with plans for a festival debut and wider release the same year.

With its haunting visuals, subversive gaze, and visceral portrayal of queer intimacy and obsession, Nosebleed continues Oxygen Films' commitment to pushing boundaries and telling raw, unflinching stories about identity in the digital age.

Not for the faint-hearted – but for those ready to confront what lies beneath the surface – brave audiences will be rewarded.

