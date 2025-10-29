Top AI & Tech Trainer QA Backs Scalable, LSE-Proven STAR® Manager, Championing Human Skills To Future-Proof Leadership In An AI Era

MENAFN - Pressat) Organisations are grappling with accelerating technological disruption, economic uncertainty, and the complexities of a multi-generational workforce. In this climate, effective management is no longer optional; it is critical. With many leaders, there is an urgent need to address the deep-rooted management capability gaps that are failing to engage a new generation. Without the right support, more managers risk burnout, high employee turnover, and a failure to build agile, high-performing teams.

QA, Europe's leading AI technology and digital training partner and the fastest-growing in the US, today announced the launch of the STAR® Manager solution from Notion, a globally recognised performance improvement consultancy with over 25 years of experience transforming managers. A groundbreaking, experiential learning programme, STAR® Manager is built on the proven methodology of Operational Coaching®.

This innovative solution marks a significant shift in management development, offering a truly scalable and measurable approach to unlocking workforce potential and enhancing organisational resilience.

Management capability in a time of change

Amid rapid change and emerging technologies, People teams, Learning and Development Directors and Executive leaders face mounting pressure to drive productivity, retain top talent, and ensure profitability. As a leader in workplace transformation, QA believes the time has come to stop patching a broken system and to lead a necessary revolution in management capability. QA's partnership with Notion addresses this urgent need by equipping managers at all levels with the skills to lead and engage with confidence, adaptability, and impact.

"The ability to lead effectively through constant change is no longer a nice-to-have; it's fundamental to organisational commercial performance," said Megan Sutton, Portfolio Director for Leadership and Management at QA.“The STAR® Manager programme helps managers to shift from overwhelmed doers to strategic enablers, enhancing the creativity and capability of their teams. We're proud to partner with Notion to deliver this transformative programme at scale.”

Operational Coaching®: a scientifically proven methodology for lasting impact

At the heart of the STAR®Manager solution is Operational Coaching®, a scientifically validated approach that fosters a mindset shift and equips managers with practical, engagement-driven communication skills. Rather than relying on traditional command-and-control tactics, managers learn to ask powerful questions, listen actively, and empower their teams to take ownership and innovate.

“Operational Coaching® redefines the purpose of management,” said Dominic Ashley-Timms, CEO of Notion,“it builds an inclusive, collaborative culture that uncovers the hidden potential within every team. We're delighted that QA is championing this approach to help clients revolutionise management performance at a pivotal time.”

Backed by a large-scale study commissioned by the UK Government and conducted by the London School of Economics (LSE), the STAR®Manager solution has demonstrated measurable impact across nine core management competencies. A 70% increase in time spent coaching in the flow of work resulted in significant gains in employee engagement, retention, and productivity. Organisations also saw a 74x return on investment, a compelling case for strategic human capital development.

Enabling managers to lead through change

QA's clients can now access the STAR® Manager programme to embed a future-ready management framework that delivers:



Enhanced productivity and profitability through streamlined operations and improved team performance.

Stronger employee engagement and retention by fostering a culture of inclusion, empowerment, and psychological safety.

Greater innovation and adaptability by encouraging ownership and continuous improvement.

A pipeline of agile, future-ready leaders equipped to navigate complexity and drive transformation. Optimised talent by fostering people's full potential – the most valuable asset in any organisation.

QA remains committed to delivering impactful, scalable training solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. The STAR® Manager solution is now available through QA, offering a flexible pathway to embed Operational Coaching® across organisations.

About QA:

QA is the largest tech training company in the UK and Europe's leading AI technology and digital training partner. We teach the critical AI, technology, digital and human skills needed to transform and succeed in a changing world. For over 40 years, organisations have trusted us to transform the capabilities of their people. Our tailored learning solutions include apprenticeships, instructor-led, and self-paced modalities for individuals and cohorts. Discover why over 4000 organisations trust QA to apply skills back to their Business.

About Notion:

Notion is a globally recognised performance improvement consultancy with over 25 years of experience. Its innovative STAR® model is a unique management behavioural model designed to tackle the global engagement crisis and revolutionise the purpose of management and coaching in the workplace. Co-founders Dominic Ashley-Timms and Laura Ashley-Timms developed the groundbreaking and now academically proven STAR® solution to help leaders incorporate Operational Coaching® skills into their day-to-day management style, leading to higher levels of staff engagement, productivity, inclusion, and collaboration.



