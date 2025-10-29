Market Taiwan 2025 Leadership School Celebrates 20 Years With Showstopping Product Reveals

[October 29th / 11:30 PM ET | Source: Market America] Market Taiwan marked its 20th anniversary in style on Oct. 4-5 at its 2025 Leadership School, the annual event that draws entrepreneurs and industry leaders to Taipei for a weekend dedicated to growth, celebration and groundbreaking new products.

The two-day event, held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, reflected the brand's continued momentum and leadership in the beauty and wellness industries. From dynamic stage presentations to the unveiling of groundbreaking new releases, Market Taiwan showcased how science, innovation and opportunity continue to shape the next era of growth.

New Product Debuts: Innovation Takes Center Stage

Here are the spotlight-grabbing new products unveiled by Market Taiwan over the weekend, emphasizing the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and market leadership across industries. Each is now available for purchase at .



Lumière de Vie® Mandelic Acid Serum:

Formulated with mandelic and lactic acids, this serum delivers gentle exfoliation ideal for sensitive skin. It meets rising demand for gentle-yet-effective skincare.

Lumière de Vie NAD Crème:

With 5% myristyl nicotinate, this crème - already a nine-time global sellout following its debut in other markets - supports enhanced skin protection and hydration. Its formula showcases the growing use of advanced, science-driven ingredients in global skincare.

NAD+ Duo:

Pairing Lumière de Vie NAD Crème with Prime NAD+, this innovation represents a holistic approach to beauty, linking topical solutions with dietary support for overall skin health and youthful appearance. Core 3 Beauty 2.0:

A follow-up to the super-successful original, this three-step system features Lumière de Vie Brightening C-Serum, Super Soother and Retinol Crème. Powered by vitamins C, B and A, Core 3 Beauty 2.0 delivers on the brand's commitment to science-driven skincare.

Core 3 Health 2.0:

The second-generation daily wellness system combines top sellers Isotonix OPC-3®, Isotonix®Digestive Enzymes with Probiotics and Prime NAD+ to support energy, digestion and overall health, offering consumers a holistic approach to daily well-being.



Motives® Flawless Face Setting Powder:

Available in two finishes, this lightweight powder smooths and refreshes skin for an airbrushed look. Its debut answers growing demand for multi-purpose, stylist-grade cosmetics. Motives Satin Lip:

This new lipstick collection features four buildable, moisture-rich shades designed for comfort and inclusivity. The launch reinforces the brand's commitment to beauty that performs and empowers.

Layered® – On the Coast Edit collection:

A six-piece jewelry line featuring elegant earrings and necklaces, this collection broadens the brand's lifestyle offerings with timeless, coastal-inspired style.

SkincareHealth & NutritionCosmeticsJewelryStill to Come in 2025

Market Taiwan also announced several more products scheduled to be released later this year, including:



Isotonix OPC-3 Burst

Tower+ Magnesium Recovery Spray Tower+ Electrolyte Mix – Blue Raspberry

About Market America Worldwide | SHOP

Since launching Market Taiwan in 2004, Market America | SHOP has achieved tremendous success worldwide and has expanded to Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Founded in 1992, Market America | SHOP is a globally recognized e-commerce and product brokerage company celebrated for its scientifically advanced formulas designed to optimize human health and performance.* Market America's dedication to quality, purity and scientific advancement is the hallmark of its products, empowering individuals to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Its flagship platform, SHOP, offers access to millions of products and holds high rankings in various ecommerce listings, including Newsweek's Best Online Shops and Digital Commerce 360's Top Online Marketplaces. The company has received the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics three times (2013, 2018 and 2024) and ranks as one of The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies. The company has also garnered several international accolades, including being named among the Top 2,000 Companies in Taiwan by CommonWealth Magazine each year since 2021 and reaching its highest ranking yet in 2024 (16th in General Merchandise Retail Business category), showcasing its significant worldwide impact in the online retail space.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

For more information or to purchase any of these new products, visit . To learn more about Market Taiwan 2025 Leadership School and other Market America Worldwideevents, visit