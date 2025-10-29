Tarigami, Lone Seek Shift Of Kashmiri Prisoners Back To J & K

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam M Y Tarigami on Wednesday urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to facilitate the shifting back of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in jails outside the Union Territory.

Speaking during the Zero Hour proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Tarigami said the detainees from J-K, including Democratic Freedom Party chief Shabir Shah, should be shifted to the jails inside the Union Territory.

“This is a basic human right which is universally accepted,” he said.

The CPI(M) MLA said if there were not enough jails in J-K,“the inadequacy should be removed”.

“The families (of these prisoners) are suffering. This demand should reach those who have the power to decide,” he added.

Peoples Conference MLA from Handwara Sajad Lone also demanded that such prisoners be shifted to the jails with J-K.

“Shabir Shah's condition is so bad that he is not able to stand. If this assembly keeps its eyes shut to the plight of people from Jammu and Kashmir, then what is the use of this assembly,” he said.

The MLA Handwara said he understands that the Home department does not come under the purview of this assembly“but, we can convey our concerns to the Home Ministry on the issue of prisoners”.

Release ailing leaders on humanitarian grounds, Mirwaiz urges Centre

Srinagar- The chief cleric of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to show compassion and release ailing separatist leaders on humanitarian grounds.

In a statement here, the Mirwaiz expressed concern over the critical health condition of Democratic Freedom Party chief Shabir Ahmad Shah and JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik.

The Mirwaiz said Shah's wife has conveyed to him that their daughter visited her father in jail after a month, and“reported that he seems to be dying a silent death due to his fast deteriorating health and multiple complications with no recourse to urgent care or hospitalisation”.

He said the family urged the authorities to at least shift Shah to his home and convert the residence into a jail so that the family can take care of him and provide him the urgent medical attention.

“This has alarmed me and I once again fervently appeal to the Central government to show compassion and on humanitarian grounds, release Shah or at least, as per the family's request, put him under arrest at home where at least he will be taken care of,” the Mirwaiz said.

The Mirwaiz said the family of JKLF chairman Malik has also conveyed that“prolonged incarceration and confinement have taken a huge toll on his physical and mental health and he is also in need of urgent medical care”.

He urged the authorities to provide medical assistance to Malik.