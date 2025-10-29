Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-29 03:12:38
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:10 AM EST - Bonk Inc: Announced the initiation of equity research coverage by Harbinger Research, highlighting the independent firm's compelling analysis of the Company's unique position and significant growth potential following its recent strategic transformation. The comprehensive report frames Bonk, Inc. as the "premier public-market vehicle" for investors seeking regulated exposure to the potentially high-growth, multi-billion dollar BONK ecosystem on the Solana blockchain; a unique opportunity on the Nasdaq exchange. Bonk Inc shares N are trading off $0.01 at $0.22.

Full Press Release:

Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

