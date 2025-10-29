403
Bonk Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:10 AM EST - Bonk Inc: Announced the initiation of equity research coverage by Harbinger Research, highlighting the independent firm's compelling analysis of the Company's unique position and significant growth potential following its recent strategic transformation. The comprehensive report frames Bonk, Inc. as the "premier public-market vehicle" for investors seeking regulated exposure to the potentially high-growth, multi-billion dollar BONK ecosystem on the Solana blockchain; a unique opportunity on the Nasdaq exchange. Bonk Inc shares N are trading off $0.01 at $0.22.
