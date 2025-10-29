403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Down, Investors Take In Rate Cut
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, while investors digested interest rate decisions from the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The TSX lost 87.56 points to open Wednesday at 30,332.12
The Canadian dollar was up 0.11 cents at 71.85 cents U.S.
The BoC did as expected, slashing rates by 25 basis points for a second consecutive time, as economists believe the bank needs to support a weak economy under threat from U.S. tariffs. The trendsetting rate is 2.25%.
In a recent post on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump stated he "didn't come to South Korea to see Canada, " highlighting ongoing trade tensions between the North American neighbors.
Prime Minister Mark Carney is also on his first official visit to Asia, attempting to deepen international trade and security ties at a time when Canada is struggling to reduce its dependence on the U.S.
In corporate developments, First Quantum Minerals reported third-quarter adjusted profit below analysts' expectations.
First Quantum shares took on a nickel at $31.18.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange added 3.63 points to 959.72.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were lower early Wednesday, with consumer staples trailing 2%, while industrials and real-estate down 0.8% each.
The four gainers were led by gold, up 1.4%, materials, ahead 1.1%, and energy, up 0.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stocks rose to record levels on Wednesday, boosted by tech names, ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
The Dow Jones rocketed 248.67 points Wednesday to 47,955.04.
The S&P 500 acquired 21.58 points to 6,912.47.
The NASDAQ gained 164.21 points to 23,991.70.
All three leading U.S. indexes scored new all-time intraday highs in the trading day.
Nvidia shares were up more than 4%, putting the chipmaker's market capitalization above $5 trillion.
It's the first time a U.S. company reached such a valuation. The move put the stock on track for a five-day winning streak as well as its first back-to-back 4% gain since May. AMD followed Nvidia higher, rising 2%, while Micron jumped 3%.
The five“Magnificent Seven” companies set to report this week are expected to continue spending on building data centers, but any disappointment from the megacap behemoths could hurt the broader market.
Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft are set to report after the close on Wednesday. Apple and Amazon post results on Thursday.
Trade tensions between the U.S. and China already appear to have alleviated after progress over the weekend, but investors are now awaiting what comes of President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury slid, raising yields to 4% from Tuesday's 3.98%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained 36 cents to $60.51 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices surged $51.10 to $4,034.20 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, while investors digested interest rate decisions from the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The TSX lost 87.56 points to open Wednesday at 30,332.12
The Canadian dollar was up 0.11 cents at 71.85 cents U.S.
The BoC did as expected, slashing rates by 25 basis points for a second consecutive time, as economists believe the bank needs to support a weak economy under threat from U.S. tariffs. The trendsetting rate is 2.25%.
In a recent post on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump stated he "didn't come to South Korea to see Canada, " highlighting ongoing trade tensions between the North American neighbors.
Prime Minister Mark Carney is also on his first official visit to Asia, attempting to deepen international trade and security ties at a time when Canada is struggling to reduce its dependence on the U.S.
In corporate developments, First Quantum Minerals reported third-quarter adjusted profit below analysts' expectations.
First Quantum shares took on a nickel at $31.18.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange added 3.63 points to 959.72.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were lower early Wednesday, with consumer staples trailing 2%, while industrials and real-estate down 0.8% each.
The four gainers were led by gold, up 1.4%, materials, ahead 1.1%, and energy, up 0.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stocks rose to record levels on Wednesday, boosted by tech names, ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
The Dow Jones rocketed 248.67 points Wednesday to 47,955.04.
The S&P 500 acquired 21.58 points to 6,912.47.
The NASDAQ gained 164.21 points to 23,991.70.
All three leading U.S. indexes scored new all-time intraday highs in the trading day.
Nvidia shares were up more than 4%, putting the chipmaker's market capitalization above $5 trillion.
It's the first time a U.S. company reached such a valuation. The move put the stock on track for a five-day winning streak as well as its first back-to-back 4% gain since May. AMD followed Nvidia higher, rising 2%, while Micron jumped 3%.
The five“Magnificent Seven” companies set to report this week are expected to continue spending on building data centers, but any disappointment from the megacap behemoths could hurt the broader market.
Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft are set to report after the close on Wednesday. Apple and Amazon post results on Thursday.
Trade tensions between the U.S. and China already appear to have alleviated after progress over the weekend, but investors are now awaiting what comes of President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury slid, raising yields to 4% from Tuesday's 3.98%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained 36 cents to $60.51 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices surged $51.10 to $4,034.20 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment