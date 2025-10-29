403
Energy Plug, National Bank, Gildan At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.77. Last week, Aldebaran announced the official launch of Centauri Minerals Inc., the previously announced new Aldebaran spin-out company formed to initially focus on exploration in Northern Argentina. In addition, Aldebaran and Centauri are pleased to report that a private seed financing round of C$5.7 million has been completed to execute exploration programs and administrative preparations for an initial public offering or go-public transaction in 2026.
Aecon Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $29.64. Aecon is expected to report $0.46 for Q3 2025
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.14. Amerigo's third-quarter financial results included net income of $6.7 million, earnings per share of $0.04, EBITDA of $18.7 million, operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital of $12.4 million.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $$3.77. Arizona Sonoran was expected to report for Q3 2025.
Cosa Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 34 cents. Cosa has appointed David Cates as Strategic Advisor to the Company. Cates is currently a Director, President and CEO of Denison Mines Corp.
Gildan Activewear Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $86.28. Gildan declares $0.226 dividend
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.80. No news stories available today.
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc (C:HG) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.72. Late last week, HydroGraph launched a brokered private placement of up to 6,896,560 units of the Company at a price of C$2.90 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$20,000,000.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $203.79. Tuesday, Hammond shares rose 10.2% on volume of 270,271 shares
Itafos Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.47. Itafos announced that its financial results for Q3 2025 will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 5
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $24.70. Kiwetinohk and Cygnet Energy Ltd. a private exploration and production company backed by respective investment funds managed by NGP Energy Capital Management ARC Financial Corp. and global investment firm Carlyle have entered into an arrangement agreement, under which Cygnet will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kiwetinohk for cash consideration of $24.75 per Share by way of a plan of arrangement
Lithium Royalty Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.20. Last week, Lithium rose 10.9% on volume of 27,895 shares
Max Power Mining Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 59 cents. Tuesday MAX announced development of the MAX Power Large Earth
Model Integration for Natural Hydrogen, soon to be assisted by artificial intelligence, as another major new step in the pursuit of the world's first commercial Natural Hydrogen discovery.
National Bank of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $155.68. National announced changes to its Senior Leadership Team to support its strategic objectives and the acceleration of its pan-Canadian growth, effective January 1, 2026. Lucie Blanchet, Executive Vice-President, Personal Banking and Client Experience, is retiring from her role after 23 years with the Bank and will become strategic advisor to the CEO.
New Gold Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.09. Wednesday, New Gold surged to 12-year high after strong Q3 beat
Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 45.5 cents. Wednesday, Energy Plug secured Pre-Order for 20 Units of 261 kWh Energy Storage System.
