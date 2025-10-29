Brazil EXPOSIBRAM 2025 Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - The Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") welcomed Raul Jungmann, Chief Executive Officer of the Brazilian Mining Institute ("IBRAM"), and Henrique Carballal, President of the Bahia Mineral Production Company ("CBPM"), to open the market alongside Guillaume Légaré, Head of South America, TSX and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to celebrate EXPOSIBRAM 2025 – the Brazilian Mining Expo & Congress, the largest mining event in Latin America, held this year in Salvador, Bahia.



EXPOSIBRAM brings together industry leaders, investors, and government authorities to discuss the future of mining, technological innovation, and sustainable development in Brazil and around the world. The state of Bahia stands out as a dynamic and growing mineral powerhouse, hosting strategic mining projects that strengthen Brazil's position in the global critical minerals value chain.

Brazil remains an important market for the TSX and TSXV, which together list more than 1,100 mining companies - more than any other group of stock exchanges in the world. The collaboration between Canadian and Brazilian stakeholders continues to strengthen bilateral opportunities in investment, innovation, and the responsible development of mineral resources.

