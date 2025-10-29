OCIM Appoints Alain Bendahan As Head Of Security

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Paris, France and Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) -

Alain is responsible for establishing and implementing a cross-functional, integrated security strategy. Having acquired a solid understanding of the group's international security challenges as a service provider, among other roles, he is now joining OCIM as Director of Safety and Security. He will work with all departments, including Compliance, Finance and Treasury, Communications, and Administration, to propose relevant solutions.

After earning a two-year degree in law from the University of Sceaux (France), Alain continued his education with a two-year degree in Business Management and Accounting from the University of Paris - La Sorbonne (France). He also received training in risk management through specialized programs offered by Israeli government agencies.

In 1992, he joined the Maison France-Israël in Paris (France), where he held the position of Director of Security and later became CEO from 1996 to 2007. Under his leadership, it became a place of cultural exchange and prosperous economic cooperation between the two countries. At the same time, in 1996, he founded the CJ Sécurité/Protection group, now recognized for its expertise in complex risk management.

With solid experience in high-stakes contexts, Alain knows how to combine the rigor of a strategic vision and operational requirements with the application of transparency and compliance rules. A man of dialogue, pragmatic and respectful of local realities, he will bring to the OCIM Group the elements necessary to secure its industrial process, particularly in Peru.

ABOUT OCIM

Founded in Paris in 1961, the OCIM Group is fully owned and managed by the holding company OCIM Finance. Having started as a real estate developer and asset manager OCIM has a long experience of managing complex projects and tangible assets. OCIM is now fully dedicated to the precious metals sector, producing and trading gold and silver and sourcing strategic platinum grade metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium. OCIM carries out a dual and complementary activity as a trader and financier. As a trader, OCIM buys and sells throughout the value chain of the assets concerned, from producers to end users. As a financier, OCIM funds the operations of the value chain, mainly through short term prepayment contracts. OCIM also operates two integrated gold processing plants in Peru and produces responsible gold out of ore purchased from local Artisanal & Small Scale Miners.

OCIM has teams based in Paris, Geneva and Lima.

To learn more about OCIM, visit: .