Wellness Eternal Releases September Biohacking Index: Data Confirms Shift Toward Personalized Protocols Over Devices
Unlike traditional wellness reviews, the Biohacking Index is not influenced by sponsorships or paid rankings. Companies are evaluated on clinical outcomes, practitioner adoption, ease of integration, user accessibility, and verified 5-star reviews submitted through the Biohacking Index platform.
Wellness Eternal's September Biohacking Index Report
A Major Shift in the Biohacking Industry
This month's data revealed a clear shift: the industry is moving from devices to deeply personalized protocols. While at-home tools such as red light therapy, PEMF, lymphatic drainage, and contrast therapy remain popular, September saw significant growth in:
- DNA and metabolic diagnostics Nervous system regulation technologies (vagus nerve activation, bioenergetic medicine, trauma-responsive recovery protocols) Personalized supplementation and digital medicine replacing generic wellness stacks Regenerative and functional health models addressing root-cause biology
"The future of biohacking isn't about buying more gadgets," said Lindsay O'Neill, Founder of Wellness Eternal and creator of the Biohacking Index. "It's about personalization - knowing your data, regulating your nervous system, and applying the right protocol at the right time. This report reflects a massive shift from hardware-focused wellness to precision-based, human-centered healing."
Key Highlights from the September Report
- Thousands of practitioner and consumer data points were analyzed across categories including diagnostics, red light therapy, detox/lymphatic health, PEMF, functional genomics, regenerative medicine, fascia therapy, and bioenergetic nervous system tools. The fastest-growing segments were precision diagnostics, lymphatic optimization, mitochondrial recovery, and nervous system regulation. Practitioners and clinic owners submitted a record number of verified 5-star reviews this month, emphasizing real outcomes and measurable results.
About the Biohacking Index
The Biohacking Index is the leading verification and ratings platform for wellness and longevity technologies. Companies are ranked using clinician and consumer-generated 5-star reviews, validated outcomes, safety reports, and practitioner adoption data. Premium members undergo identity verification, review audits, and may qualify for inclusion in global media features.
How Brands Can Be Included in Future Reports
To be rated, verified, or featured in future Index Reports, brands must:
- Provide a minimum of 10 verified practitioner, clinic, or user reviews Demonstrate transparency in science, sourcing, and safety Complete the Biohacking Index verification process
Legal Disclaimer:
