Wellness Eternal Releases September Biohacking Index: Data Confirms Shift Toward Personalized Protocols Over Devices

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Wellness Eternal today announced the release of the September 2025 Biohacking Index Report, the only data-driven ranking in the wellness industry based entirely on verified 5-star reviews from practitioners, clinics, health professionals, and real users.

Unlike traditional wellness reviews, the Biohacking Index is not influenced by sponsorships or paid rankings. Companies are evaluated on clinical outcomes, practitioner adoption, ease of integration, user accessibility, and verified 5-star reviews submitted through the Biohacking Index platform.







Wellness Eternal's September Biohacking Index Report

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



A Major Shift in the Biohacking Industry

This month's data revealed a clear shift: the industry is moving from devices to deeply personalized protocols. While at-home tools such as red light therapy, PEMF, lymphatic drainage, and contrast therapy remain popular, September saw significant growth in:



DNA and metabolic diagnostics

Nervous system regulation technologies (vagus nerve activation, bioenergetic medicine, trauma-responsive recovery protocols)

Personalized supplementation and digital medicine replacing generic wellness stacks Regenerative and functional health models addressing root-cause biology

"The future of biohacking isn't about buying more gadgets," said Lindsay O'Neill, Founder of Wellness Eternal and creator of the Biohacking Index. "It's about personalization - knowing your data, regulating your nervous system, and applying the right protocol at the right time. This report reflects a massive shift from hardware-focused wellness to precision-based, human-centered healing."

Key Highlights from the September Report



Thousands of practitioner and consumer data points were analyzed across categories including diagnostics, red light therapy, detox/lymphatic health, PEMF, functional genomics, regenerative medicine, fascia therapy, and bioenergetic nervous system tools.

The fastest-growing segments were precision diagnostics, lymphatic optimization, mitochondrial recovery, and nervous system regulation. Practitioners and clinic owners submitted a record number of verified 5-star reviews this month, emphasizing real outcomes and measurable results.

About the Biohacking Index

The Biohacking Index is the leading verification and ratings platform for wellness and longevity technologies. Companies are ranked using clinician and consumer-generated 5-star reviews, validated outcomes, safety reports, and practitioner adoption data. Premium members undergo identity verification, review audits, and may qualify for inclusion in global media features.

How Brands Can Be Included in Future Reports

To be rated, verified, or featured in future Index Reports, brands must:



Provide a minimum of 10 verified practitioner, clinic, or user reviews

Demonstrate transparency in science, sourcing, and safety Complete the Biohacking Index verification process

Apply at: