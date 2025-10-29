Sarah Godfrey

Associate Professor, School of Media, Language and Communication, University of East Anglia

My research sits broadly within the arena of feminist media studies. My teaching and research focus on gender and its intersections with race, class, sexuality, and other systems of power across a range of contemporary media cultures. I am particularly interested in how media both reflect and shape social identities, cultural narratives, and political dynamics.

My current research builds on my position as an academic practitioner and centres on two key projects. As Lead Curator of the Norwich Queer International Film Festival, I am investigating how digital platforms are shaping the narrative forms, distribution models, and production ecologies of contemporary queer filmmaking.

The second project centralizes my own creative practice and focuses on British Jewish women with two primary aims: first, to use multimedia storytelling in collaboration with participants to reimagine the narratives of women in the Hebrew Bible – deliberately and consciously bringing these marginalised women to the foreground of our exploration about gender and Jewishness and locating our work within that of our local, national, transnational and invariably diasporic identities; and second, to explore how these women articulate and experience their sense of British Jewish identity.

2011 University of East Anglia, PhD Film Studies

