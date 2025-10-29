World's First Sky Stadium To Be Built In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has announced ambitious plans to construct the world's first“sky stadium”, a futuristic sports arena that will hover 350 meters above the ground. The venue is expected to host matches during the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which the Kingdom is set to organize, Azernews reports.

Designed to seat 46,000 spectators, the suspended stadium will blend cutting-edge architecture with advanced engineering, offering panoramic views of the city skyline and surrounding desert landscape. Construction is scheduled for completion by 2032, giving the country two years to test and prepare the facility before the global event.

According to local reports, the stadium will feature climate-controlled seating, AI-driven crowd management systems, and sustainable energy sources, including solar panels integrated into its structure. Saudi officials say the project reflects the nation's long-term vision to merge innovation, sport, and sustainability under the Vision 2030 initiative.

Earlier reports suggested that FIFA may postpone the 2034 World Cup to January 2035 due to the holy month of Ramadan, which will fall in November and December 2034. Holding the tournament in the summer is not an option, as temperatures in Saudi Arabia can reach 50°C (122°F) during that period.

If completed on schedule, the“sky stadium” could become one of the most iconic sports venues ever built - symbolizing Saudi Arabia's technological ambitions and its growing influence on the global sports stage.