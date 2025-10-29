Filashkin: 5,200 People Remain In Kostiantynivka City Without Gas, Water, Or Electricity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported during on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

Filashkin said that "currently, 5,200 people remain in the city of Kostiantynivka, and 5,274 in the Kostiantynivka community. There is no gas, water, or electricity in the city, so the heating season will be extremely difficult."

He also noted that it is no longer possible to receive qualified medical care within the city.

"People with injuries or those needing medical assistance have to go to Druzhkivka or Kramatorsk. So I once again urge people to leave," Filashkin said.

He emphasized that the enemy controls all access routes to Kostiantynivka. Police from the White Angels unit and rescuers from the State Emergency Service enter the city only after coordination with the military, when security conditions allow, to help people evacuate.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian forces carried out 18 attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction yesterday, targeting areas including Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

Photo: 24th Mechanized Brigade