Zelensky Invites Milei To Visit Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky said that it had been a "warm conversation" with Milei. He congratulated Milei on his party's success in the elections and noted that Argentina was doing a lot to achieve progress and become stronger, expressing hope that the country would continue implementing all necessary reforms.

The Ukrainian president also invited the Argentine leader to come to Ukraine to continue their dialogue and discuss all key prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

Read also: Zelensky, Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister discuss defense support, veterans policy

"We truly have many projects we can carry out together. Our teams will stay in touch," Zelensky added.

As was reported earlier, in the recent midterm parliamentary election in Argentina on Sunday, President Milei's party, La Libertad Avanza, won nearly 41% of the vote, securing 13 of 24 seats in the Senate and 64 of 127 seats in the lower chamber of the National Congress.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine