Ukrainian MP On U.S. Pressure Strategy: Putin Forced To Call Trump Over Tomahawks

Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev said this during an appearance on the Dolhov's Blog program on Ukrinform's YouTube channel.

“First of all, we must understand the position of the United States, which on one hand seeks to end the war and support Ukraine, but on the other - wants to avoid the complete collapse of Russia so as not to push it toward China,” he noted.

The MP explained that the U.S. still aims to“pull” Russia closer through potential economic ties, shared spheres of influence - for example, in the Arctic - through the purchase of its natural resources, and so on.

“These three, essentially mutually exclusive problems make it difficult to end the war,” Cherniev stressed.

According to him, Trump is pursuing a gradual policy toward Moscow: sanctions, arms supplies, and asset seizures are all steps that increase pressure on Russia. But a complete severance of relations with Putin will not happen, since the U.S. has strategic interests.

Cherniev also pointed out that although sharp changes should not be expected, gradual pressure is producing results.

“I think this is how it will continue to develop - gradually - and you can see that it is working. The Tomahawks, even at the political level, forced Putin to call Trump and ask for a delay,” he said.

At the same time, the politician expressed his opinion that Russia's unwillingness to talk about peace in Budapest led to the sanctions“against Rosneft and Lukoil” being introduced.

The deputy committee chair also expressed his conviction that sanctions against the respective Russian companies will not be the last U.S. measures against the Kremlin.