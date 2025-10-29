Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Leave 11 People Injured
According to prosecutors, on October 29, the Russians shelled settlements across the region with artillery and widely used various types of attack drones.
“As of 17:30, there are reports of 11 injured, including four children. Most of the casualties were in the regional center, and another person was injured in Chornobaivka,” the statement reads.
In particular, at around 09:20, the enemy carried out an artillery strike on a children's hospital. Nine people were wounded: four children - the youngest just eight years old - two mothers of patients, and three hospital staff members.
Later, a district prosecutor's office employee was injured in another artillery attack.
At 16:15, Russian forces dropped an explosive from a UAV in Chornobaivka, injuring a local resident.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crimes committed.Read also: Russians attack seven settlements in Kharkiv region, causing casualties
As reported, in Kherson region, a Russian drone attacked the village of Chornobaivka, injuring a 51-year-old local resident who is in serious condition.
