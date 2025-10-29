Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Leave 11 People Injured

Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Leave 11 People Injured


2025-10-29 03:09:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Offic reported this, according to Ukrinform.

According to prosecutors, on October 29, the Russians shelled settlements across the region with artillery and widely used various types of attack drones.

“As of 17:30, there are reports of 11 injured, including four children. Most of the casualties were in the regional center, and another person was injured in Chornobaivka,” the statement reads.

In particular, at around 09:20, the enemy carried out an artillery strike on a children's hospital. Nine people were wounded: four children - the youngest just eight years old - two mothers of patients, and three hospital staff members.

Later, a district prosecutor's office employee was injured in another artillery attack.

At 16:15, Russian forces dropped an explosive from a UAV in Chornobaivka, injuring a local resident.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crimes committed.

Read also: Russians attack seven settlements in Kharkiv region, causing casualties

As reported, in Kherson region, a Russian drone attacked the village of Chornobaivka, injuring a 51-year-old local resident who is in serious condition.

MENAFN29102025000193011044ID1110266730



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search