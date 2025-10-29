U.S. Announces Withdrawal Of Part Of Its Troops From Europe
“As part of the Secretary of War's deliberate process to ensure a balanced U.S. military force posture, the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division will redeploy as scheduled to their Kentucky-based home unit without replacement,” the statement said.
At the same time, the announcement emphasized that despite the return of the entire brigade to the U.S., this should not be viewed as“an American withdrawal from Europe or a signal of lessened commitment to NATO and Article 5.”
Instead, it was described as a“positive sign” that European partners' capabilities and responsibilities have grown stronger, the U.S. department noted.
“Our NATO allies are meeting President Trump's call to take primary responsibility for the conventional defense of Europe. This force posture adjustment will not change the security environment in Europe,” the Department of War stressed.
It was also underscored that the United States“maintains a robust presence throughout the European Theater.”Read also: NATO responds to U.S. troop reduction on Europe's eastern flan
As reported, a number of NATO allies were recently informed of U.S. plans to reduce the number of troops stationed along Europe's eastern flank, including at Romania's Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.
