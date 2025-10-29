Six Soldiers, Including Captain, Martyred In Terrorist Attack In Central Kurram

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

At least six soldiers, including Captain Noman, were martyred and 14 others injured when terrorists ambushed a security convoy in the village of Sultani, located in the Tooda Oba area of Central Kurram District, on Tuesday.

According to security sources, the attackers first targeted one of the convoy's vehicles with an improvised explosive device (IED) and then opened heavy fire. During the assault, terrorists also set three military vehicles ablaze before retreating to nearby hideouts.

The martyred personnel include Captain Noman, Sepoy Waleed, Sepoy Waqas, Sepoy Aijaz, Sepoy Amjad, and Naik Sajid.

Security forces retaliated effectively, killing seven militants. A search and clearance operation was continuing in the area till late Wednesday night to eliminate any remaining threats.

District coordinator of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Shiraz Bacha, said residents of the area have begun relocating amid fears of an extended military operation. He added that security forces have destroyed several militant hideouts in Central Kurram over the past few days.

It may be recalled that just three weeks ago, a similar terrorist attack in the same region claimed the lives of 16 soldiers, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major.