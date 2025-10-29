Azerbaijani, Belarusian Parliament Leaders Focus On Interparliamentary Relations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Deputy Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, Vladislav Tatarinovich, who is on a visit to the country to attend the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Gafarova congratulated Vladislav Tatarinovich on his election as Deputy Chairperson of the Council of the Republic and expressed satisfaction with the participation of the Belarusian delegation in the international event.

Tatarinovich conveyed his congratulations on the successful organization of the International Parliamentary Conference and presented a congratulatory letter from the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Natalia Kochanova, extending her greetings to the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

During the meeting, the sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are developing successfully based on mutual trust and friendship. It was emphasized that the high-level ties between the heads of state play an important role in strengthening cooperation.

The parties underlined that close relations between the two countries and their peoples also contribute to the development of interparliamentary relations. It was highlighted that, along with strong bilateral ties, both legislative bodies are effectively cooperating within international parliamentary organizations.

Particular satisfaction was expressed regarding Belarus obtaining observer status in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization. The activities of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, were also praised.

Gafarova asked Tatarinovich to convey her greetings to the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic and to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Igor Sergeyenko.

The assembly additionally encompassed a discourse on ancillary matters of reciprocal significance.