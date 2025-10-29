Türkiye, Azerbaijan Share Principles Of Peace, Cooperation, And Progress Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Since its foundation, the main principle of our country's foreign policy has been to live in peace with all nations of the world, starting with our neighbors, said Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün, Trend reports.

Speaking at the reception held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku to mark the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, Akgün noted that the modern Republic of Türkiye was founded in 1923 following the heroic national struggle of the Turkish people, led by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, against the imperialist forces that sought to occupy Anatolia after the First World War.

"Today, we proudly celebrate the anniversary of our Republic. May this meaningful day be blessed and everlasting!" he stated.

The ambassador added that with its history, geography, culture, and political vision, modern Türkiye under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has become a distinctive, principled, and influential global actor.

“Türkiye is a strong partner of the Europe- and United States-centered Western world politically and economically. Within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), our country plays a key role in security, and as a member of the Council of Europe, it upholds democracy and human rights standards. Thanks to the customs union with the European Union (EU), Türkiye is an integral part of the transatlantic community.

However, Türkiye is aware that the Western-centered global system established after the Second World War is undergoing profound changes and evolving toward a multipolar world order. For this reason, Türkiye actively and decisively contributes to building a fairer world in all international platforms,” he said.

Ambassador Akgün emphasized that Türkiye, with its civilizational heritage, is also an important part of the Islamic world and plays a significant role within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“In recent years, our country has been expanding its multidimensional relations with the Turkic world through the Organization of Turkic States. The Turkic world is our shared cultural family. Deepening cooperation among brotherly countries is the common desire and expectation of our peoples. However, this unity is not directed against any third party. Its purpose is to ensure the development, progress, and prosperity of our nations through cooperation and solidarity. Strengthening the route we call the Middle Corridor serves the common interests of the entire world,” he said.