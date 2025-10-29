Türkiye Emerges As Key Transport And Logistics Hub Connecting Continents - Speaker

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova highlighted that the ideas of the founder of modern Türkiye, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, on republican governance, secular statehood, and democratic values remain the foundation of the country's steady development, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event held at the Gulustan Palace to mark the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, Gafarova noted that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has become one of the most powerful nations in the world and now holds a leading place among the countries shaping the new system of international relations.

“Through its independent and multi-vector foreign policy, Türkiye demonstrates responsibility, principle, and foresight,” she said, adding that Ankara's efforts from the Middle East to Eastern Europe serve peace and dialogue and have earned the country deep respect and admiration worldwide.

According to her, Türkiye has achieved remarkable success in the economy, science, technology, and defense industries by channeling the creative energy of its people.

“Today, the brotherly country holds a worthy place among the world's largest economies, implementing major strategic projects. Türkiye has become a central hub for the energy, transport, and logistics routes that connect continents,” Gafarova emphasized.

She underlined that Türkiye is a nation that looks confidently to the future, remains loyal to its national values, and embraces innovation.“The country's experience proves that the strength of a state lies not only in its economic and military potential but also in its moral responsibility and its ability to build and protect,” she added.

Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan takes pride in Türkiye's achievements, echoing the words of National Leader Heydar Aliyev that“Azerbaijan and Türkiye are one nation, two states.” She stressed that the friendship and brotherhood between the two countries are rooted in common history, national and spiritual values, mutual respect, and trust.

“The Shusha Declaration elevated the relations between our countries to the highest level of alliance. Cooperation across various sectors continues to strengthen our bonds of friendship and brotherhood, serving the prosperity and progress of our peoples. Our joint strategic projects play an essential role in transforming the South Caucasus into a region of peace, stability, and cooperation,” she stated.

Quoting President Ilham Aliyev, Gafarova recalled his words: “There are no other countries in the world today as close and attached to each other as Türkiye and Azerbaijan.”

She added that Azerbaijan and Türkiye always stand united on international issues, and their joint efforts within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) contribute significantly to strengthening Turkic unity.

“The people of Azerbaijan will never forget Türkiye's unwavering support during the 44-day Patriotic War,” she emphasized.

"Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the political and moral support of the Turkish nation played a crucial role in ending the occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

Today, Türkiye continues to support Azerbaijan in the reconstruction and restoration works in Karabakh and East Zangazur. The unity and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will continue to bring new successes to our peoples in the years ahead,” she concluded, congratulating the people of Türkiye on Republic Day and wishing them progress, prosperity, and happiness.