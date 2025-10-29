Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Road Construction In Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Unlocks Access To Shafaq SPP


2025-10-29 03:08:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ A new road is being constructed to provide access to the“Shafaq” Solar Power Plant located in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The route branches off from the Hajigabul–Bahramtepe–State Border Road with the Republic of Armenia at the 197th kilometer and is being built in accordance with the fourth technical category.

The total length of the road is 11.5 kilometers, with a width of six meters and two traffic lanes. The construction project is being implemented based on a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in December of last year.

The newly constructed thoroughfare will optimize transit safety metrics within the vicinity and facilitate seamless mobility for both inhabitants and vehicular units en route to the solar energy installation.

