String Screen: A Key Equipment For Efficient Material Sorting

The string screen's mesh is constructed of high-manganese steel or stainless steel. The wire diameter can be adjusted between 1 and 3 mm depending on the screening requirements. The mesh shape can be customized to square or rectangular, with a precision range of 0.5 to 50 mm. The screen is driven by a vibrating motor, generating high-frequency, low-amplitude vibrations that rapidly separate materials on the screen. Materials meeting the required particle size pass through the mesh, while impurities are retained and discharged, achieving efficient separation. Compared to traditional screens, the string screen's mesh is more evenly stressed and less prone to clogging, making it particularly suitable for processing materials with high humidity or high viscosity.

Wear resistance is one of the core strengths of the String Screen. The specially heat-treated steel wire achieves a surface hardness exceeding HRC50, effectively resisting wear from hard materials like coal and ore. Under normal operating conditions, the screen life is over 30% longer than that of conventional screens. Furthermore, the device's vibration parameters can be flexibly adjusted to meet diverse material screening requirements, such as raw coal grading in mines, sand and gravel aggregate separation in the building materials industry, and impurity removal from grains in grain processing.

As a mainstream vibrating screening device in industrial production, the string screen is widely used in mining, building materials, grain processing, and other fields due to its precise grading capabilities and stable performance. Its name derives from its core component: a screen mesh made of tightly arranged high-strength steel wires, resembling the strings of a musical instrument. This unique structure gives it a significant advantage over conventional screens.

As industrial production demands increased precision in material handling, the String Screen has been continuously upgraded and optimized. Some models have been equipped with automatic screen cleaning devices and intelligent monitoring systems, further enhancing operational efficiency and ease of use. As a key piece of equipment in the material grading process, the String Screen, with its high efficiency, durability, and precision, provides reliable support for large-scale production across various industries.