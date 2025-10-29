India Considers Banning PFAS In Food Packaging: What Manufacturers Should Know

MENAFN - GetNews) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed major amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018. This draft, released on 6 October 2025, signals a potential ban on PFAS (“forever chemicals”) and BPA in food-contact materials - including burger wrappers, beverage bottles, and other single-use packaging.

The FSSAI has invited public and stakeholder comments over a 60-day period before finalizing the amendment.

This move aligns India with global trends. The European Union and the United States have already taken steps to restrict PFAS use due to mounting evidence of their long-term health and environmental risks. Manufacturers in India now face the challenge of transitioning to safer, sustainable packaging solutions while maintaining product performance.

What the PFAS Ban Means for Food Packaging Manufacturers?

PFAS chemicals are widely used in food packaging for their oil- and water-repellent properties, heat resistance, and process stability. However, their persistence in the environment and potential health hazards have led regulators worldwide to reconsider their use.

From this, we can see for manufacturers, the message is clear: PFAS-based additives are no longer viable long-term.

Challenges for Manufacturers Without PFAS:

. Performance Risks in Packaging FilmsPackaging performance may drop if PFAS is removed. PFAS compounds have been valued for anti-sticking, low-friction, and heat-resistant properties. Removing them can lead to surface defects, poor flow, and loss of film clarity.

. Extrusion and Production Concerns

Without the right replacement, extrusion lines may face melt fracture (sharkskin), die build-up, and lower throughput-all of which raise costs and reduce yield.

. Compliance and Market Access ImplicationsFailure to adapt early can result in Non-compliance risks, including fines, reputational damage, and lost market access.

That's why forward-looking manufacturers are already searching Google for“PFAS-free alternatives, PFAS-free packaging additives,“”regulation-compliant polymer processing aids,” or“PFAS-free polymer processing aids,” reflecting the urgency to adapt before regulations are finalized

PFAS-Free Solutions: The Preferred Processing Aids for Polymer Manufacturers - SILIKE PFAS-Free PPA SILIMER Series for Safe and Efficient Packaging

How SILIMER Series Fluorine-free polymer processing aids enhance smooth Extrusion?

The SILIKE SILIMER Series is a portfolio of 100% PFAS-free polymer processing aids and fluorine-free masterbatches engineered for cast, blown, stretch, and multilayer film extrusion. They eliminate sharkskin defects and enhance uniform melt flow across different resin systems.

Key Solutions for Polyolefin Extrusion

1. Die Build-Up Reduction for Consistent Production

Unlike fluorochemical additives, the SILIMER Series - featuring the PFAS-free and fluorine-free polymer processing aid SILIMER 9300 - minimizes die drool and surface accumulation, extending cleaning intervals and enhancing operational stability.

2. Maintaining Output Quality Without PFAS

By adopting the PFAS-free and fluorine-free PPA SILIMER 9400 for polyolefin film extrusion, manufacturers can achieve high output, consistent gloss, and excellent film transparency - without relying on PFAS or other restricted substances.

3. Sustainability and Regulatory Compliance

SILIMER Series plastic additives aligns with India's forthcoming PFAS regulation and global sustainability goals offers a fluorine-free, eco-conscious path that enhances both processing efficiency and environmental credibility.

Why PFAS-Free Solutions Are Critical Now?

. Regulatory Confidence: Adopting PFAS-free solutions now means manufacturers stay ahead of FSSAI deadlines and maintain seamless market access when the ban is enforced.

. Process Efficiency and Product Quality: SILIMER Serie PPA Maintain smooth extrusion, reduce downtime, and improve product quality.

. Brand Reputation and Consumer: Switching to PFAS-free packaging supports corporate sustainability commitments and appeals to consumers who increasingly value clean, safe materials.

FAQs About PFAS-Free Packaging and SILIMER Series PFAS-Free Functional Additives

1. What is PFAS, and why is it banned?

PFAS (“forever chemicals”) are persistent, bioaccumulative compounds linked to health and environmental risks. Regulators like FSSAI, the EU, and the U.S. EPA are moving to restrict them in food-contact packaging.

2. Can I maintain packaging performance without PFAS PPA?Yes. With highly efficient PFAS-free processing aids like SILIMER Series, manufacturers can achieve smooth extrusion, reduced die build-up, and stable output.

3. Which packaging types can SILIMER Series PFAS-free PPAs be used for?SILIMER Series PFAS and fluorine-free alternatives PPA solutions work for cast, blown, stretch, and multilayer films, covering most food-contact packaging applications.

4. How can manufacturers eliminate fluorine additives, transition to Sustainable PFAS-free Polymer Processing Aids for film extrusion?Evaluate your current formulation and processing conditions. Consult with SILIKE, a trusted polymer additives provider, to assess your formulation needs and select suitable fluorine-free masterbatches or non-PFAS processing aids that maintain performance while ensuring compliance with European Commission Regulation (EU) No. 10/2011, U.S. FDA 21 CFR 174.5, and other relevant global standards.

With decades of experience in compounding, extrusion, and the integration of silicone-based additives into plastics, SILIKE has an extensive track record of developing innovations that help the packaging industry transition toward safer and more sustainable materials.

