Eforthink UWB RTLS: Advanced Real Time Positioning For Smart Warehouse Location System With Location Tags

MENAFN - GetNews) In today's fast-paced logistics and warehousing sector, accurate tracking is essential for maximizing efficiency and safety. The Eforthink UWB RTLS (Real-Time Location System) sets a new standard by leveraging UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology to provide sub-meter real time positioning accuracy-making it a powerful asset for any modern warehouse location system.

By deploying a strategic network of UWB base stations and equipping critical assets with intelligent location tags, the system enables continuous, real-time monitoring of inventory, equipment, and vehicles. This UWB RTLS solution transforms traditional warehouses into smart, data-driven operations-ensuring full visibility and control over every movement within the facility.







UWB RTLS in Core Warehouse Scenarios

Asset & Inventory Tracking with UWB Location Tags

For high-value assets, UWB base stations create blind-spot-free coverage, while rugged UWB location tags on assets transmit real-time position, trajectory, and stay duration to a backend platform. Managers gain full-lifecycle control, from receiving to outbound. UWB-powered automatic inventory replaces manual counting, slashing misplacement, loss, and reconciliation time.

Vehicle & Equipment Monitoring via UWB RTLS

Forklifts, AGVs, and carts fitted with UWB tags or anti-collision base stations enable centimeter-level monitoring. The RTLS platform shows real-time status, position, and trajectory, linking to scheduling systems for optimal routes (avoiding congestion and empty runs). Anti-collision alerts trigger near hazards or other vehicles, boosting safety.

Inbound/Outbound Automation with UWB Positioning

To streamline inbound/outbound/transfer, the system uses“carrier positioning + verification”: UWB tags on pallets/AGVs pair with RFID/barcode and PDA scanning. Inbound: tag data auto-registers in WMS; transfer: UWB guides precise shelf alignment; outbound: quick location + verification. UWB cuts manual work, boosting speed and accuracy.

Why Choose Eforthink for Your Warehouse Location System?



High-Precision UWB RTLS for true real time positioning

Reliable performance in complex, high-interference environments

Scalable architecture for small to enterprise-level warehouses

Seamless integration with existing management systems Comprehensive visibility through location tagsand real-time dashboards

Transform Your Warehouse with UWB-Powered IntelligenceEforthink is redefining the future of logistics with a warehouse location system built on UWB RTLS innovation. From inventory accuracy to fleet optimization, every operation benefits from precise real time positioning and intelligent insights.

Empower your facility with location tags that deliver reliability, efficiency, and control. Choose Eforthink-where UWB, RTLS, and real time positioning converge to create smarter, safer, and more efficient warehouses.





