7 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Ordering Aluminum Fences

Whether you're sourcing aluminum fences for industrial perimeters, commercial warehouses, or residential community projects-avoiding costly ordering mistakes is critical to staying on budget and on schedule. Aluminum fences are prized for their durability, corrosion resistance, and low maintenance, but even the best product can lead to headaches if you overlook key details during the purchasing process. Below are 7 common pitfalls to steer clear of, plus actionable tips to ensure a smooth order.​ 1 to Confirm Aluminum Alloy Grade​ One of the biggest mistakes is skipping alloy grade verification. Not all aluminum fences are created equal: 6063 aluminum is ideal for decorative or light-duty perimeters (e.g., residential boundaries), while 6061 offers higher tensile strength for industrial use (e.g., factory security fences). Ordering the wrong grade can result in premature wear or even safety risks.​ Action Tip: Always specify the alloy grade in your purchase order.

Property/Category 6063 Aluminum Alloy 6061 Aluminum Alloy 7000 Series (7075) Main Alloying Elements Mg, Si Mg, Si, Cu, Cr Zn, Mg, Cu, Cr Strength Medium (Tensile: ~170-290 MPa) Medium-high (Tensile: ~276-310 MPa) High (Tensile: ~570-590 MPa, super-hard) Corrosion Resistance Excellent (dense oxide film, anti-atmospheric) Good (inferior to 6063; needs surface treatment) Moderate (prone to stress corrosion; needs protection) Machinability Excellent (easy extrusion, complex sections) Good (extrusion/forging; formability <6063) Poor (high hardness; needs pro processes) Weldability Good (little strength loss, easy repair) Moderate (needs heat treatment post-welding) Poor (prone to cracks; not recommended) Surface Treatment Easy anodizing (uniform film, nice color) Suitable for anodizing/spraying; stable effect Anodizable (high difficulty; control parameters) Density ~2.7 g/cm3 ~2.7 g/cm3 ~2.81 g/cm3 Typical Applications Architectural profiles (windows/doors), furniture brackets, decorative strips Industrial parts (machinery/auto), bicycle frames, marine accessories Aerospace parts (aircraft), high-end sports gear, molds

2 Surface Treatment Requirements​

Aluminum fences rely on surface treatments (anodizing, powder coating, or electrostatic painting) to resist corrosion-especially in harsh environments like coastal industrial zones or high-humidity areas. Failing to match the treatment to your project's location can lead to fading, rust-like oxidation, and frequent replacements.​

Example: A client in Florida once ordered uncoated aluminum fences for a port perimeter; within 6 months, the metal showed signs of corrosion. Switching to our powder-coated aluminum fences (with marine-grade coating) resolved the issue.​

3 Customization Lead Times​

B2B projects often require custom aluminum fence sizes (e.g., 8-foot tall panels for warehouse security) or hole punch patterns for installation. Many buyers assume custom orders have the same lead time as standard products, leading to project delays.​

Industry Standard: Most custom aluminum extrusion projects take 2–4 weeks longer than standard orders.

4 Installation Compatibility​

Aluminum fences require specific hardware (e.g., aluminum brackets, stainless steel screws) to avoid galvanic corrosion (a reaction between dissimilar metals). Using steel hardware with aluminum fences can cause the metal to degrade faster.​

Resource: Refer to the ASTM B117 Salt Spray Test Standards for guidance on compatible materials.

Item Details Standard ASTM B117 Salt Spray Test Standard Application For corrosion resistance testing of metal and plated metal samples Salt Solution 5±1 parts by mass NaCl + 95 parts ASTM D1193 Type IV water Solution pH 6.5 - 7.2 (at 35°C atomization) Test Temp. 35±2°C (exposure area) Atomization 1.0 - 2.0 mL/h per 80 cm2 horizontal area Sample Angle 15° - 30° from vertical Sample Prep. Clean properly; protect cut edges with suitable coatings Device Materials Inert materials (plastic, glass, etc.) for chamber and pipelines Result Eval. Evaluate via methods like steel plate mass loss; repeatability 5 - 10%, reproducibility 8 - 18%

5 Sample Verification​

Ordering large quantities without testing a sample is a risky move. Samples let you check for quality issues (e.g., uneven coating, weak welds) and ensure the fence matches your project's aesthetic and functional needs.​

Tip: We provide free aluminum fence samples for B2B orders to verify quality before large purchases.

6 MOQ Requirements​

Many aluminum fence manufacturers have minimum order quantities (MOQs) to cover production costs. Smaller buyers often assume they can order“just a few panels,” only to face unexpected MOQ fees.​

Tip: Ask about MOQ flexibility for repeat orders.

7 After-Sales Support​

Even high-quality aluminum fences may need repairs or replacements down the line. Choosing a supplier without reliable after-sales support can leave you stranded if issues arise.​

Tip: Choose a supplier with reliable after-sales support and warranty coverage.

By avoiding these 7 mistakes, you'll streamline your aluminum fence ordering process, reduce costs, and ensure your project's success.