Bettermeltstm Launches Innovative Fast-Dissolving Strips For Health

MENAFN - GetNews) The new format aims to simplify daily wellness by replacing sugar-filled gummies and hard-to-swallow pills with quick-dissolving supplement strips.

New Jersey, US - October 28, 2025 - BetterMelts, a New Jersey-based health innovation company, announces the launch of its new line of thin, fast-dissolving supplement melts. Designed to modernize daily wellness routines, BetterMelts replaces traditional pills and gummies with easy-to-use oral melts that dissolve on the tongue, delivering nutrients directly into the bloodstream through lingual absorption.







While pills and gummies often take 45 to 60 minutes to absorb, BetterMelts aims to provide a faster and simpler alternative. Each melt dissolves on the tongue in seconds, making for much faster and more seamless absorption into the bloodstream compared to traditional pills and gummies. This also allows more efficient nutrient delivery and a convenient experience that fits seamlessly into busy lifestyles. The company's launch introduces three flagship products: Focus Melts, Dream Melts, and Glow Melts.

Focus Melts feature nootropic ingredients such as Lion's Mane, L-Theanine, and a light dose of caffeine to promote focus, clarity, and calm energy without overstimulation. Dream Melts combine melatonin with calming botanicals including Ashwagandha and Valerian Root, supporting quicker relaxation before sleep and more restful nights. Glow Melts are formulated with collagen, Keranat, and antioxidants that help maintain healthy skin, nails, and hair.

Each product is vegan, sugar-free, non-GMO, and produced in an FDA-registered facility. BetterMelts focuses on clean formulations without fillers or artificial ingredients, emphasizing both transparency and efficiency.

“People are used to taking supplements they don't really feel working,” said Neophytos Zambas, founder of BetterMelts.“I wanted to design something that works with the body, not against it. Lingual absorption offers a simpler and more effective way to take daily nutrients-no pills, no sugar, no waiting.”

Early testing with users has shown promising results. Participants reported feeling the effects of Focus Melts within ten minutes, while Dream Melts users experienced faster sleep onset and improved sleep quality. Glow Melts testers noticed stronger nails and fuller hair within several weeks. These results reflect a growing consumer interest in supplement formats that are both fast-acting and easy to incorporate into daily life.

BetterMelts enters the market as the supplement industry continues to evolve. With many consumers seeking cleaner ingredients and faster results, the company's dissolvable melt technology represents a step toward a more efficient and modern approach to personal health.

BetterMelts products are now available online at .







About BetterMelts

BetterMelts is a New Jersey-based health and wellness company pioneering a new way to take supplements. Using lingual absorption technology, BetterMelts replaces traditional pills and gummies with fast-dissolving melts that deliver nutrients directly into the bloodstream for faster, more efficient absorption. Each product is vegan, sugar-free, non-GMO, and made in FDA-registered facilities. Focused on simplicity, science, and clean formulation, BetterMelts aims to make daily wellness easier and more effective for modern consumers. The company's first products-Focus, Dream, and Glow Melts-address focus, sleep, and beauty from the inside out.

