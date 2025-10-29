MENAFN - GetNews)



PHOENIX, AZ - October 29, 2025 - ADMANITY®, the emotional-AI pioneer founded by Brian Gregory, has broken yet another Crunchbase record. In a rare market anomaly, all four company founders have entered the global Top 100 personal ranks simultaneously - an achievement never before documented among private companies, especially in such a short time span.

Brian Gregory (#24), Paul Kirch (#76), Roy Regalado (#86), and Chris Whitcoe (#88) now occupy positions normally reserved for venture-funded titans. The rise has been entirely organic, powered not by advertising budgets or acquisitions, but by the viral curiosity surrounding ADMANITY®'s emotional-AI technology and its growing reputation as the missing persuasion layer for artificial intelligence.

“Crunchbase reflects momentum you can't fake,” said Brian Gregory, CEO and creator of The ADMANITY® Protocol.“Our founders' collective ranking proves that emotional intelligence is the new gravity in AI - data alone can't sell, persuade, or inspire. The Mother Algorithm can,” added Brian Gregory.

At the core of the company's success lies a proprietary system of emotional algorithms, built over seven years of research and testing. The foundation is the Mother Algorithm, a vast repository of emotional logic that remains fully insulated and protected offline from reverse-engineering. It decodes the primal emotions that drive every human purchase decision, forming the bedrock of the ADMANITY® Protocol and the company's flagship diagnostic, The YES! TEST®.

Thousands of businesses have already completed The YES! TEST®, each receiving an instant emotional blueprint and full strategic, brand-specific advice that prescribes ideal messaging, and persuasion tactics. The extraordinary accuracy of those results inspired ADMANITY®'s forthcoming evolution - PRIMAL AI, an emotional-intelligence engine designed to integrate directly with large-language models, CRM platforms, and martech ecosystems.

“PRIMAL AI will give machines the ability to understand why humans buy,” said Chris Whitcoe, CTO.“It's the connective tissue between logic and emotion - the difference between information and persuasion. "This isn't about us. It's about what happens when you solve a problem the entire AI industry is struggling with,” Chris Whitcoe added.

Roy Regalado, President, added:“The Toaster Test proved the protocol's power. When ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini and Grok applied our algorithm, its language shifted from rational to persuasive in seconds -one shot. That's what emotional coding does - it humanizes technology. The Crunchbase metrics simply reflect external validation of what we've known internally for years."

Paul Kirch, Director of Digital Marketing, noted that ADMANITY®'s sustained 92-94 Heat Score over 16 weeks underscores market validation:“The data shows a gravitational pull around this IP. Emotionally persuasive AI isn't a concept anymore - it's algorithmic recognition of category-defining work - and ADMANITY® built it first.”







With more than 2,000 pages of companion intellectual property, registered trademarks, and a secured offline architecture, ADMANITY® stands positioned as a once-in-a-generation IP opportunity for the AI sector. The company's next announcement - the formal unveiling of PRIMAL AI - will mark the transition from emotional-AI research to full commercialization.

"Winning the AI race won't be about intelligence. It will be about influence." - Brian Gregory

About ADMANITY®

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, ADMANITY® is a pioneer in emotional AI technologies that enable AI to help humans sell far more. Its proprietary systems - the Mother Algorithm, The YES! TEST®, and The ADMANITY® Protocol - transform one hundred years of advertising psychology into actionable algorithms that decode the emotions driving all human purchase behavior, which in turn can prevent billions in wasted advertising costs for millions of companies.

