GLAMIRA Unveils The Facets Collection: Urban Rebellion In Fine Jewellery

MENAFN - GetNews) Bold, layered, and original, GLAMIRA's new Facets Collection breaks the rules, bringing the spirit of the city streets into high-end style. Conceived as a gritty tale of urban rebellion, the collection transforms the underground pulse of the city into wearable art. Each piece tells a story of defiance and individuality, inspired by a diverse cast of characters who embody different facets of resistance. The result is a striking line-up of rings, necklaces, and more, all capturing themes of identity, rebellion, and freedom amid the city's neon-lit streets.

Urban Attitude Meets Fine Craftsmanship

In the Facets Collection, geometry meets attitude at every turn. Each design features sharp-edged, multi-faceted profiles that make an instant statement. GLAMIRA's artisans have transformed angular shapes into narratives – raw yet refined. The rings boast bold silhouettes that redefine power; the necklaces combine layered forms with modern edge, designed to stand out whether worn solo or stacked. Even the earrings embrace geometry in motion, challenging convention with sculptural design. From sleek chokers to structured pendants, every piece merges minimalist precision with daring expression.







“The Facets Collection redefines power and individuality through bold geometric rings designed for stacking and statement styling.”

Facets also introduces a striking palette of white stones set against polished gold tones. Crisp white sapphires and brilliant lab-grown diamonds highlight the clean architectural lines, while the contrast of bright stones and gold lends each piece a luminous, modern allure. Though bold in form, the designs retain an elegant simplicity – ideal for layering, stacking, and expressing individuality.







“Sleek, stackable, and unapologetically urban; Facets necklaces blend street edge with refined craftsmanship.”

Limitless Versatility in 505 Pieces

Versatility is at the heart of the Facets Collection. Designed for effortless mixing and layering, each jewel encourages personal expression. Sleek stackable rings can be worn individually for subtle strength or layered together for greater impact. Delicate necklaces can be worn at varying lengths, creating a cascade of geometric forms across the neckline.

Among the collection's most distinctive designs are the detachable earrings, crafted to be reconfigured for any mood or occasion. An earring can transform from a chic day stud to a dramatic evening drop in seconds. This interchangeable concept offers wearers the freedom to curate their own look, with multiple styles created from a single piece.







“Detachable earrings that shift effortlessly from day to night – limitless style possibilities.”

Highlights of the Facets Collection: - Interchangeable designs: Modular earrings allow versatile wear and styling creativity, from understated studs to bold drops. - Stackable & layerable: Streamlined bands and chokers designed for effortless layering and individual expression. - Signature materials: 14k gold pieces set with white sapphires, brilliant-cut diamonds, and lab-grown diamonds for striking contrast and sophistication. - Extensive range: A 505-piece collection spanning rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and anklets – a piece for every style and story. - Personalised luxury: Each design can be tailored with over 60 variations of metals, stones, engravings, and finishes, in line with GLAMIRA's bespoke heritage.

Defying Convention, Redefining Luxury

With Facets, GLAMIRA bridges the gap between street-style edge and fine craftsmanship. This is jewellery that challenges convention yet exudes refinement – a balance that captivates fashion editors and discerning buyers alike. Each creation invites wearers to become part of the story, channelling strength, individuality, and freedom through design.

The collection draws inspiration from the textures and energy of the city – graffiti, rhythm, and reflection – reimagined through masterful design and craftsmanship. The result is jewellery that feels both modern and timeless, bold and effortlessly wearable.







“A reflection of rebellion and freedom; Facets brings the raw pulse of the city into fine jewellery.”

Arriving at a time when individuality defines fashion, the Facets Collection celebrates self-expression through design. Layered necklaces over a leather jacket, or geometric rings glinting beneath tailored cuffs, show how each piece transitions seamlessly from day to night, runway to real life.

“Facets is built for personal stories,” says GLAMIRA's design team.“Every angle, every edge, every combination is meant to reflect individuality.” The collection encourages wearers to break the rules of traditional jewellery styling and create looks that are uniquely their own.

Available now, the Facets Collection can be explored exclusively at, where every piece can be customised or purchased as shown. As this 505-piece tour de force makes its debut, it is set to feature in leading fashion editorials and inspire a movement for urban elegance with attitude. From the boardroom to the nightlife scene, GLAMIRA's Facets Collection empowers people to embrace jewellery that is as fearless, expressive, and multifaceted as they are – a celebration of sharp style, limitless creativity, and unapologetic individuality.