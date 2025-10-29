Frenchies Modern Nail Care Launches First“Frenchies Mini” The Scalable New Franchise Model

MENAFN - GetNews) Frenchies Modern Nail Care, the clean, natural nail studio redefining self-care in franchising, announced the opening of its first-ever, a new studio format designed to help franchisees start smaller, grow faster, and generate early momentum before opening their full-sized flagship locations.

The inaugural Frenchies Mini, located inside Phenix Suites at Cranberry Mall, was opened by multi-unit owners Amit Shah and Toni Careccia, who operate Frenchies locations across four states.

“The Mini gives entrepreneurs a chance to start building their client base and team while reducing startup time and costs,” said Amit Shah, co-owner of the new Cranberry Mini.“Once guests walk in and experience Frenchies, they're hooked - this model helps us introduce the brand faster and build community from day one.”







The Frenchies Mini model is an innovative step forward for franchise expansion, offering flexibility, speed, and scalability. The format allows new owners to:

- Build a loyal customer and referral base early.

- Begin generating cash flow before the full salon buildout.

- Train stylists in the Frenchies method within an operational studio.

“This model changes the game for our franchise system,” said Kristin Kidd, COO of Head to Toe Brands.“It's an empowering path for new owners to grow strategically - building their foundation and community while preparing for their full-sized studio launch.”

The Frenchies Mini is now available for existing owners in select markets nationwide.

Who is Frenchies Modern Nail Care

Frenchies Modern Nail Care is redefining what it means to get nails done. Founded on the belief that clean, healthy, and ethical nail care should be the industry standard, not the exception, Frenchies brings a fresh, modern approach to self-care.

Unlike traditional nail salons, Frenchies focuses on cleanliness, community, and care. Each studio is toxin-free, expertly ventilated, and staffed by trained professionals who deliver exceptional service in a cheerful, elevated environment. From safe, hospital-grade sanitation to cruelty-free products and transparent pricing, every detail is designed to ensure guests feel good about feeling good.

With locations across the country, Frenchies has become one of the fastest-growing clean-beauty franchises in the United States, proving that conscious care can be both beautiful and profitable.

Who is Head to Toe Brands

Head to Toe Brands is a collective of experience-driven, self-care franchise concepts including Frenchies Modern Nail Care, The Lash Lounge, and Bishops Cuts/Color. As the umbrella organization, Head to Toe Brands provides comprehensive operations, marketing, and franchise development support to empower entrepreneurs and drive brand growth across all concepts.

Dedicated to helping franchisees thrive, Head to Toe Brands builds sustainable systems that unify teams, elevate brand standards, and deliver measurable results. The portfolio celebrates self-expression, confidence, and connection, offering guests an opportunity to look and feel their best, from head to toe.





