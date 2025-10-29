Eataly To Make U.S. Airport Debut At JFK With Phoenix-Based Ideation Design Group Leading Visionary Design

International culinary icon Eataly is preparing to make its highly anticipated U.S. airport debut at John F. Kennedy International Airport, bringing five dynamic new spaces across three terminals beginning in September 2025. To bring this ambitious vision to life, Eataly and HMS Host has tapped Phoenix-based Ideation Design Group (IDG), a global leader in hospitality and travel design, to spearhead the architecture and interiors of the landmark project.







The rollout includes:

- Terminal 8 – Eataly Wine Bar | 1,350 SF | Opening September 2025

- Terminal 8 – Eataly Restaurant & Market | 5,050 SF | Opening November 2025

- Terminal 4 – Eataly Restaurant & Market | 5,300 SF | Opening Mid-2026

- Terminal 5 – Eataly Restaurant & Market | 3,000 SF | Opening Mid-2026

- Terminal 5 – Eataly Wine Bar | 850 SF | Opening Mid-2026







A Global First for Airport Dining

IDG's design redefines airport hospitality, capturing the essence of Eataly through the lens of Italian artistry, culture, and conviviality. Each venue embodies the soul of Italy-where craftsmanship meets modern elegance-evoking the warmth of Milan's chic cafes and the vibrancy of Rome's bustling markets, transforming travel into a celebration of taste and place.







The familiar space will blend gleaming quartz countertops, hand-crafted ceramic tiles, and textured woods paired with warm metal accents, all bathed in natural light and softened with Eataly's signature greenery and olive trees. Every detail-from custom banquettes and artful planter boxes to artisanal pizza ovens and bespoke lighting-has been carefully curated to transport travelers to Italy, even while en route to their next destination.







A Word from the Designer

“Designing Eataly's very first airport locations is not just a project-it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine how travelers experience food, culture, and place,” said Jennifer Reynolds, Founder and CEO of Ideation Design Group.“Our goal is to capture the warmth, authenticity, and energy of Eataly in a way that feels immersive and unforgettable, even in the middle of one of the busiest airports in the world.”

IDG's design vision embraces movement and discovery, creating environments that flow seamlessly between dining, shopping, and gathering spaces.“We wanted to ensure that every corner tells a story,” Reynolds added.“From the hand-crafted finishes to the lush greenery, nothing is accidental. Eataly at JFK will feel alive-an oasis where travelers can pause, connect, and unwind before continuing their journey.”







Redefining the Terminal Experience

The collaboration between Eataly, HMS Host and IDG represents a transformative moment in airport dining. With travelers increasingly seeking experiential destinations rather than transactional stops, Eataly's debut promises to raise the bar for what is possible in a global airport hub.







Eataly at JFK will deliver more than a meal; it will deliver an encounter with Italian culture, tradition, and design-proving that the terminal can be just as memorable as the destination.







About Ideation Design Group

Founded in 2004, Phoenix-based Ideation Design Group (IDG) is an award-winning global design and architecture firm known for creating transformative hospitality, retail, and travel environments. With an impressive portfolio spanning restaurants, airports, hotels, and lifestyle destinations, IDG is recognized for blending artistry with functionality, consistently delivering spaces that inspire and elevate.

For more information visit







About Eataly

Founded in 2007, Eataly is a global Italian marketplace and dining concept offering restaurants, cafes, wine bars, and specialty retail. With locations worldwide, Eataly celebrates Italian excellence through cuisine, craftsmanship, and culture.





