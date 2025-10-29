Xiuzhou Media Center Presents“What Is 'Show'”: A Foreigner's Lens On Xiuzhou's Vibrant And Innovative Spirit

MENAFN - GetNews) In Xiuzhou, Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province,“Xiu” is more than just a city's name-it embodies a mindset open to the world.

With an open business environment, rich cultural heritage, and a constantly pulsing spirit of innovation, Xiuzhou exudes a unique urban character: openness, ambition, inclusiveness, and a forward-looking energy. It is this dynamic spirit that drew Osama, a businessman from Pakistan, to the city. Inspired by Xiuzhou's vitality and warmth, he documents his perspective of China, capturing stories that reveal the city's soul.

Recently, the Xiuzhou Media Center successfully hosted the filming of the urban-themed short film“What is 'Show'” in Xiuzhou. The film features Osama as the protagonist, telling his experiences and impressions of life in Xiuzhou from his perspective. The short film creatively connects the Chinese character of“Xiu” in“Xiuzhou” with the English word“Show,” highlighting the city's open spirit and innovative vitality through four dimensions: industry, culture, technology, and daily life.







A New Bond with China

In 2011, Osama came to China for his studies and was deeply attracted by the country's prosperity and vibrancy. Five years later, he chose to settle in Xiuzhou, Jiaxing, and began working in foreign trade. At that time, his impression of Xiuzhou was still limited to it being“the hometown of woolen sweaters in China.” Now, he has established his family and career here, fully integrating into city life and witnessing Xiuzhou's development.

On the Industrial Frontline

During the filming process, Osama visited YTO Skyhub to learn how products from Xiuzhou are shipped to global markets. At the Honghe Sweater Market, he explored the“SweaterPi” platform, which uses AI technology to intelligently create the latest styles, achieving efficient design and production integration. He also participated in the Sweater Culture Festival, gathering with buyers from various countries to experience the innovative vitality and international influence of Xiuzhou's sweater industry.

Experiencing Cultural Charm

In the film, Osama explores Xiuzhou's folk customs and intangible cultural heritage-from harvesting water chestnuts and weaving with palm leaves to making rice dumplings and appreciating farmer paintings. He even attempted to paint a Pakistani truck in the style of farmer paintings.“Although we speak different languages, we can communicate through our works,” Osama said,“culture truly knows no boundaries.”

Touching the Edge of Innovation

The short film also captures scenes of Osama visiting technology companies in Xiuzhou. He learned about the research progress of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles at the Yangtze River Delta Research Institute of Beijing Institute of Technology (Jiaxing), experienced AI music creation at Tencent Music, interacted with digital humans at Silicon-based Technology, and experienced VR immersive scenarios at Himalaya.“In Xiuzhou, technological innovation has already integrated into daily life,” he noted.

Experiencing the Beauty of Life

Towards the end of the film, scenes of Osama's daily life in Xiuzhou are recorded. In his leisure time, he enjoys walking with his family at Ginkgo Swan Lake, tasting local snacks at Jiangnan Mall Food Street, and watching football matches at the sports field.

“I love life in Xiuzhou,” Osama said with a smile.“I hope this short film allows more people to see an open, inclusive, and vibrant Xiuzhou.”