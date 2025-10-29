EPIC Named State Winner In Telstra Best Of Business 2025 Awards For Accelerating Women

MENAFN - GetNews) EPIC (Empowering People in Construction) has been recognised as the State Winner in the Accelerating Women category of the 2025 Telstra Best of Business Awards, honouring its leadership in building safer and more inclusive workplaces across Australia's construction industry.

EPIC (Empowering People in Construction) has been named the State Winner in the Accelerating Women category of the 2025 Telstra Best of Business Awards, placing among the top 53 businesses in Australia and selected from almost 21,000 entries nationwide.







The Telstra Best of Business Awards celebrate small and medium enterprises that show innovation, leadership, and impact in their fields. EPIC's success recognises its ongoing work to improve culture, wellbeing, and gender equity in one of Australia's most male-dominated industries, construction.







Founded by Angela Hucker, who began her career as a construction labourer almost 30 years ago in her family landscaping business, EPIC has grown into a purpose-driven social enterprise helping companies empower their people. Through AI-powered adaptive learning targeting key psychosocial hazards, together with inclusive leadership coaching, and peer-support programs, EPIC create environments where workers feel respected, valued and safe.

“To be named a State Winner is an incredible honour,” said Angela Hucker, CEO of EPIC.“This award recognises the impact we're making, not just for women in construction, but for the future of the industry itself. Culture change isn't optional; it's now essential for retention, safety, and wellbeing.”







EPIC was also recognised as a State Finalist in the Embracing Innovation and Building Communities categories, reflecting its belief that lasting progress comes from both technology and human connection.







Following the award, EPIC will roll out across Australia its AI-powered adaptive learning focused on psychosocial hazard prevention and leadership programs, helping companies meet their obligations under Australia's Work Health and Safety (WHS) Act, guided by Safe Work Australia.

EPIC will represent Tasmania at the National Telstra Best of Business Awards, held in Brisbane from 18 – 20 November 2025.

More information is available at .

About EPIC – Empowering People in Construction

EPIC is a certified social enterprise dedicated to transforming Australia's construction industry through coaching, AI-driven learning, and peer-support networks. Its mission is to eliminate harassment, bullying, discrimination, and inequity while empowering workers and leaders to create safe, inclusive, high-performing environments.