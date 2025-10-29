The Hi-Desert Attracts Hollywood: The Yucca Valley Film Festival Returns With 55+ Films, Global Guests, And Free Community Events

MENAFN - GetNews)The red carpet returns to the Mojave Desert as the Yucca Valley Film Festival celebrates its 7th edition, running November 7–9, 2025, at the Yucca Valley Community Center. The three-day, not-for-profit festival will showcase over 55 films and creative projects from 28 countries, carefully selected from more than 400 entries worldwide. Located 40 minutes north of Palm Springs and serving as the gateway to Joshua Tree National Park, Yucca Valley continues to grow as the economic and cultural hub for the region.







From short films, documentaries, and music videos to dance films, drone films, and original scripts, YVFF spotlights the full spectrum of today's independent filmmaking. This year's lineup features filmmakers whose work has previously been selected at the Academy Awards and screened at international festivals such as Tribeca and Dances With Films. True to its roots, the program also gives a strong platform to local creators, with 15 projects in the official selection made by filmmakers from the area, filmed locally around Yucca Valley, or presented by returning artists-some for the fifth time in seven years.

Opening Night will feature:



A new 20-foot red carpet backdrop, with the participation of a local mascot

An interview booth

Free popcorn for attendees

A Meet & Greet with Robbi Robb, director of the opening film Will & Silence

A performance by the Supernova All Stars Cheer & Dance-Stellar team Opening remarks by the Town's Mayor and festival headliner James Morrison

Saturday brings a full day of special programming, including:



Kids Program (1–2 pm)-a family-friendly hour of animated short films created by artists who have worked with Disney, alongside local filmmakers from the Morongo Basin.

Masterclass with actor James Morrison (24, Twin Peaks), offering insight into his 40+ years of work across film, television, and stage-followed by an autograph session.

A live music performance by Sandābādo

A Meet & Greet with stunt performer Janey Hann (WandaVision, S.W.A.T.) The Annual Shorts Film Night, featuring a mix of genres including comedy, action, drama, dance, animation, and experimental works

Sunday will extend the festival experience with:



Annual Scriptwriters Roundtable

Sunday Screenings & Q&As

Final Awards and Closing Red Carpet Preceded by a performance by the Supernova All Stars Cheer & Dance-Stardust team

Now widely recognized as a key cultural force in the Hi-Desert, the Yucca Valley Film Festival stands proudly alongside events like Stagecoach and the Joshua Tree Music Festival, helping shape the region's creative identity-with one defining difference: YVFF is completely free to attend and dedicated to the community it serves. Its significant cultural contributions have been formally recognized by the United States Congress, the California Senate, and San Bernardino County. The festival has also earned international acclaim, ranking 11 times among the top 100 best-reviewed film festivals in the world on FilmFreeway.

The event continues to drive steady visitation to the small but dynamic Town of Yucca Valley, while also helping place it firmly on the cultural map. Over the years, the festival has welcomed talents such as Rosanna Arquette and William Baldwin, and screened films featuring Danny Trejo, Alex Pettyfer, Iggy Pop, Eric Roberts, Heather Grace Hancock, and Michael Bublé.

Festival co-founder Matt Beurois shared,“The event is 100% sponsored by the Town of Yucca Valley, which means this festival belongs to everyone. You can walk the carpet, meet the filmmakers, participate as an artist, and be part of something creative without any barriers. At the YVFF, you're not just a number in the crowd: you're a part of what we do. That's what makes Yucca Valley unique.”

The Yucca Valley Film Festival runs November 7–9, 2025, at the Yucca Valley Community Center. All screenings and events are free and open to the public.

More information, full schedule details, and RSVP options are available at yuccavalleyfilmfestival.







About The Yucca Valley Film Festival (YVFF)

The Yucca Valley Film Festival (YVFF) is a celebrated annual, not-for-profit event held in Yucca Valley, California-the gateway to Joshua Tree National Park. Dedicated to showcasing independent filmmaking from around the world, the festival highlights over 55 diverse films and creative projects across genres while spotlighting local talent and community engagement. Now in its 7th edition, YVFF continues to strengthen Yucca Valley's growing reputation as a cultural and artistic hub in the Hi-Desert. The festival's mission remains simple yet powerful: to make cinema accessible, inspiring, and inclusive for all.