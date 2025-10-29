New Book Release Compendium Of The Miraculous An Encyclopedia Of Mystical Phenomena For Every Catholic Home

A remarkable new resource for Catholics has just been released: Compendium of the Miraculous by Deacon Albert E. Graham. This monumental work, more than a dozen years in the making, stands as an exhaustive encyclopedia of mystical phenomena within the Catholic tradition.

Beautifully written and meticulously researched, the Compendium of the Miraculous offers a treasure trove of fascinating and informative content that readers will return to time and again. It provides clarity and insight into one of the most intriguing aspects of the faith, making it an essential addition to every Catholic household.

The book includes:



Detailed accounts of authentic, questionable, erroneous, false, and fraudulent revelations

Revelations by Christ and through the saints regarding heaven, hell, and purgatory

Concise biographies of saints, blesseds, and venerables, with special focus on their mystical experiences An in-depth look at Marian Apparitions, clearly distinguishing those that are approved, not approved, or pending







About the Author

Deacon Albert E. Graham brings both scholarly expertise and deep faith to this work. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in history, he later earned a Master's Degree in Soviet Area Studies from Georgetown University. His distinguished career included service as Deputy Chief of the European Division at the Library of Congress and as a U.S. Naval Reserve captain.

Following his retirement from government service in 2001, Mr. Graham pursued a calling to the permanent diaconate, ordained in 2004 for the Archdiocese of Washington. He served the Sacred Heart parish in La Plata, Maryland until his retirement in 2020. Deacon Graham and his wife, Fernande, have been married for 60 years and are blessed with five children and eleven grandchildren.

A Monumental Accomplishment

With its breadth of information and its spiritual depth, Compendium of the Miraculous represents years of devotion, research, and faith-filled scholarship. It serves not only as an encyclopedia but as a guide, helping Catholics discern authentic mystical phenomena while deepening their understanding of the supernatural dimensions of the faith.

Global Book Network - Deacon Albert Graham, author of Compendium of the Miraculous