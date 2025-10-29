Zhen-Ao Presents Breakthrough Findings On Nucleotide-Based Anti-Aging Research At The Heidelberg Forum

MENAFN - GetNews) The 2025 Heidelberg International Life Sciences Forum, jointly organized by the China-Europe Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Center (CESTICC) and the German-Chinese Association for Life Sciences and Cultural Development (DCLC), concluded on October 25 in the German city, which is renowned for its scientific heritage.

The annual event brought together leading figures in global life sciences, including Nobel laureates, academicians, and distinguished researchers from around the world. The forum focused on frontier topics such as microscopy, quantum materials, neuroscience, precision medicine, and artificial intelligence, serving as a significant platform for international scientific exchange.

At this year's forum, Zhen-Ao Group, a biotechnology company from China, gained recognition for its latest research in the field of anti-aging. The company received the Nucleotide R&D Technology Award, presented by Professor Stefan Hell, the 2014 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, in acknowledgment of Zhen-Ao's long-standing contributions to nucleotide-based biomedical research.







One of the key highlights of the forum was a presentation by Dr. John Wu, Foreign Member of the Russian Academy of Engineering, Vice President for Academic Affairs of Zhengzhou University of Technology, and a renowned expert in immunocytology. Representing Zhen-Ao Group as an invited speaker, Dr. Wu introduced the results of a human clinical study on the anti-aging effects of nucleotides. The randomized, double-blind, controlled trial included 121 participants aged 60-70 and followed international research standards. After 19 weeks of exogenous nucleotide supplementation, participants showed a mean reduction of 3.08 years in DNA methylation age, suggesting a potential biological rejuvenation effect.

The findings provide empirical evidence supporting the role of nucleotides in modulating biological aging and contribute to the growing body of research in precision medicine. The study drew significant interest from attending experts and was regarded as one of the forum's most notable scientific contributions.







Dr. Wu also engaged in in-depth discussions with attending scientists regarding the role of 5'-nucleotidases (5'-NTs) as biological regulators, receiving broad recognition for the team's three decades of research in nucleotide science.

Presenting the award, Professor Stefan Hell commended the research for advancing scientific understanding of health and aging through innovative approaches.

A representative from Zhen-Ao Group stated that the recognition at the Heidelberg Forum marks an important milestone in the company's international research collaboration. Looking ahead, Zhen-Ao plans to continue advancing anti-aging studies through global partnerships and scientific innovation, contributing to the development of evidence-based health solutions worldwide.