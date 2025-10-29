Railia Unveils“Radiance, Revived” Defining The Future Of AI-Powered Skincare

MENAFN - GetNews)railia hosted the official launch of the Rai-FACE Revival AI LED Light Therapy Mask, combining inspiring speeches with a grand product reveal. Here's a glimpse of the experience.







As a beauty-tech innovator, railia introduced its groundbreaking device, which promises to revolutionize beauty routines. Powered by AI, Rai-FACE Revival offers advanced skin insights and adaptive sessions-helping users optimize their skincare while setting a new benchmark for smart beauty devices.

Radiance, Revived: Unveiling the Future of Beauty Technology

To celebrate the milestone, railia hosted a ceremony at the JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen, welcoming international Key Opinion Leaders, creators, and media. The program opened with a ballet performance, followed by a countdown and a bilingual presentation highlighting the innovative features of the Rai-FACE Revival AI LED Light Therapy Mask. The agenda also included guided demonstrations at interactive stations operated by beauty consultants, offering a clear look at the device's design, AI-enabled routines, and core functions. In addition, a runway segment featured models presenting the mask in action, underscoring its aesthetics and wearability.







Be One of the First to Experience the Rai-FACE Revival AI LED Light Therapy Mask

railia invites audiences worldwide to be among the first to experience the Rai-FACE Revival AI LED Light Therapy Mask-an intelligent beauty device designed to make skincare feel personal, effortless, and reassuring. Built on railia's human-centered design philosophy, the device uses AI-guided routines to adapt to context and preference, supporting users from morning grooming to evening care and even on-the-go moments. The aim is simple: reduce guesswork, elevate confidence, and bring a calm, consistent rhythm to everyday skincare.







“As we build Rai-FACE Revival, our guiding question is how intelligence can be felt-not forced,” said Kuhns, CEO of railia.“Every algorithm iteration and every experience optimization is aimed at making users feel understood and protected during their morning grooming, evening skincare, and even in the midst of business.”

With an emphasis on clarity, comfort, and responsible innovation, Rai-FACE Revival pairs thoughtful industrial design with adaptive guidance to help users focus on what truly matters-skin that looks and feels its best. The experience underscores railia's broader vision for beauty technology: accessible, inclusive, and seamlessly integrated into real life.

Product Highlights - Rai-FACE Revival AI LED Light Therapy Mask

The Rai-FACE Revival AI LED Light Therapy Mask delivers intelligent guidance without taking control away from you. Rai-SKIN AI provides a private skin assessment and recommends a regimen tailored to your profile, while you decide how to run each session-choosing the light color and selecting the zones to target (T-zone, cheeks, jawline, and more).

Built on real-time skin analysis, Rai-FACE Revival supports personalized treatments and, in internal testing, has delivered results up to 3× faster than traditional, non-adaptive approaches. Its recommendations draw on railia's knowledge base of 500,000+ aggregated skin records, helping ensure precise, adaptable guidance across a wide range of concerns.







Use the railia app to review your skin analysis, explore the AI-recommended course, and follow clear step-by-step guidance. Progress reports visualize changes over time so you can see what's working and adjust your routine with confidence. After each session, the app recommends one of eight Rai-SKIN sheet masks matched to your current concerns, supporting a practical“repair-then-refine” approach between light treatments.

The Rai-FACE Revival AI LED Light Therapy Mask pairs an all-in-one wireless design with premium materials for lasting comfort: medical-grade silicone for a soft, secure fit, 24K gold elements for refinement and durability, and genuine leather for a polished finish. An optional snap-on cover lets you customize the look to make it uniquely yours.

Disclosure: Rai-FACE Revival is a beauty care device, not a medical device. Individual results may vary; please follow the product manual and in-app guidance.







Learn More & Contacts

For more information on railia's Rai-FACE Revival AI LED Light Therapy Mask and a company overview, visit the official website: raili

For business inquiries, contact the railia team: ...