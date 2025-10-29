CHICAGO, IL - New data reveals a surprising trend in Cook County property tax appeals: homeowners who file their own appeals are achieving success rates that match or exceed those represented by attorneys. This development challenges the long-held belief that professional legal representation is necessary for successful property tax challenges.

Recent statistics show self-filers achieving a 38% success rate compared to 37% for attorney-represented cases in 2021. Jeff Badu, a seasoned tax accountant in Chicago, IL, has been tracking these trends through his work with Badu Appeals, LLC. "The numbers speak for themselves – property owners no longer need to surrender 30-50% of their savings to attorneys when they can achieve similar results on their own," Badu explains.

The shift toward self-representation has been facilitated by Cook County's introduction of a user-friendly online appeal system that takes approximately 20 minutes to complete. Jeff Badu, who specializes in tax preparation in Chicago, IL and beyond, emphasizes that this streamlined process eliminates the complexity that previously deterred property owners from challenging their assessments. The county has also implemented a pre-file period starting June 25, 2025, giving property owners additional flexibility.

Cost considerations make self-filing increasingly attractive. While traditional legal representation typically costs between 25-35% of realized savings, filing independently is completely free. Jeff Badu, whose expertise in business accounting in Chicago, IL extends to property tax strategy, notes that this can translate to hundreds or thousands in additional savings. "One client saved over $1,500 through our appeal assistance, and keeping that full amount makes a significant difference," he states.

The implications extend beyond individual savings. Jeff Badu, who provides comprehensive accounting services in Chicago, IL, observes that increased self-filing could help address systemic inequities where low-income areas historically under-appeal their assessments. This democratization of the appeal process ensures more property owners can access tax relief regardless of their financial resources.

