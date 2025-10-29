Phoenix, Arizona - Immigration Attorney United States, the directory dedicated to helping immigrants find qualified immigration attorneys, is pleased to announce that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is once again accepting first-time applications in most U.S. states. This provides renewed hope and opportunity for thousands of young people brought to the country as children.

A Fresh Opportunity for Dreamers

Following years during which new DACA applications were largely frozen, the program has now reopened for initial applicants, excluding only certain jurisdictions. This change offers many eligible individuals a chance to apply for protection from deportation and receive work authorization.

“This reopening marks a turning point for many Dreamers who counted themselves out of the process,” said Lola Hernandez, Director of Public Relations for Immigration Attorney United States.“Our directory is ready to guide them toward the verified immigration lawyers who can help them navigate this opportunity with confidence.”

What This Means for Applicants

Individuals who wish to apply for DACA for the first time must still meet established eligibility criteria, including:



Arrival in the U.S. before their 16th birthday.

Continuous residence since June 15, 2007.

Lack of lawful status as of June 15, 2012.

School enrollment, attainment of a high school diploma or GED, or honorable military service. No disqualifying criminal or security history.

Immigration Attorney United States emphasizes that while the program is open again, the legal framework remains complex, and the application process should be approached with care.

The Role of Our Directory

Since many applicants are unfamiliar with how to select a qualified immigration lawyer, Immigration Attorney United States offers a nationwide directory of verified immigration attorneys, along with educational resources in Spanish and English. The directory helps users:



Search for licensed immigration attorneys by state and practice focus.

Understand fees, credentials, and client reviews. Access informational articles on DACA, visas, green cards, and more.

The directory also helps guide applicants toward credible legal support - especially important given the prevalence of fraudulent services in the immigration space.

About Immigration Attorney United States

Immigration Attorney United States is a trusted nationwide directory and resource hub for immigrants navigating U.S. immigration law. By connecting users with experienced legal professionals and offering up-to-date educational materials, the directory supports individuals and families at critical stages of their immigration journey.