International Property Alerts Confirms Secure, Government-Compliant Ownership Route For Foreign Buyers In The Maldives

Bangkok, Thailand - Elly Herriman, Director of Global Marketing & Innovation at International Property Alerts (IPA), today announced that the Maldives Property Expo in Bangkok will deliver full legal clarity for foreign buyers seeking to secure compliant long-term property ownership in the Maldives. The event takes place November 8, 2025, at The Collective, One Bangkok, and is designed to remove confusion, eliminate risk, and present a verified path to secure acquisition. As part of this international property showcase, attendees will gain exclusive insights into legal frameworks, investment structures, and sustainable ownership opportunities in the Maldives.

While the Maldives does not typically offer freehold land to foreign buyers, long-term government-approved leasehold ownership is fully legal and recognized, with 99-year renewable lease structures regulated under the Maldives Tourism Act and overseen by the Ministry of Tourism. For investors exploring property for sale in Maldives, these leasehold options provide a secure and transparent path to ownership within one of the world's most exclusive island markets.

“There is a fully compliant legal route for international buyers - the problem has been lack of clarity,” said Elly Herriman.“Our Bangkok expo will present the exact legal structure, documentation, and government framework that makes ownership in the Maldives secure, protected, and transferable.”

The expo will feature Coral Residences Maldives, as the Exclusive Featured Development, a project authorized under a Government Island Lease Agreement with registered Sub-Lease Titles available for foreign buyers, offering exclusive long-term usage rights, contractual ownership security, and the ability to transfer, resell, or inherit the property.

Legal Clarity Sessions at the Expo Include:



Foreign ownership rights under the Maldives Tourism Land Law

Registered Sub-Lease Title process for non-citizens

Secure purchase method with Ministry of Tourism compliance

Contract law, ownership rights & title registration

Buyer protection & milestone payment security system

Full due diligence pack review for Coral Residences Legal Q&A and acquisition planning for attendees



Chris White, CEO of International Property Alerts, will attend the expo in person to meet qualified buyers and oversee allocation approvals. For attendees referencing a property for sale in the Maldives guide, his presence offers a unique opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the acquisition process, regulatory frameworks, and the strategic value of investing in Maldivian real estate.

“Serious buyers deserve a transparent, trusted process,” said Chris White.“Our role at IPA is to ensure every property we present is legally structured, fully verified, and acquisition-ready for foreign clients.”

Andy Grimley, Head of Global Distribution at IPA, will lead private legal pathway consultations during the event.

For more details or to reserve your place at the Maldives Property Expo, contact us today. Our representatives will provide personalized guidance and help you take the next step toward confident and compliant ownership in the Maldives.

Event Details

Event: Maldives Property Expo – Bangkok

Date: November 8, 2025

Venue: The Collective, One Bangkok

Attendance: Public – By Appointment Only

Appointments & Legal Consultation Bookings

Andy Grimley

Head of Global Distribution – International Property Alerts

WhatsApp: +44 7719 238132